Texas A&M Knows Its Next Defensive Target After Losing on John Meredith III

The No. 2 recruit in the country, John Meredith III, announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Friday, June 19, after a long and competitive process. The Texas A&M Aggies were among the finalists until the very end before losing to their rivals.

Certainly, the Aggies will not be celebrating missing out on the nation’s top cornerback. However, they are in a position to land another blue-chip cornerback. With Meredith headed to Austin, Texas, the next target on defense could not be any clearer.

Joshua Dobson Emerges as Texas A&M’s Most Important Target

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas A&M is in hot pursuit of several top recruits, including four-star IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland. With Meredith out of the picture, the Aggies can refocus their efforts. This moves the spotlight onto Joshua Dobson.

Dobson is rated as a five-star cornerback by 247Sports and Rivals and a top target for the maroon and white. Currently listed as the No. 3 cornerback in the country by Rivals’ Industry Ranking, Dobson is the top uncommitted player at his position.

His commitment date is set for July 1, and Texas A&M is in a strong position. It will not go untested, though. June 19 was the start of the final official visit weekend, and Dobson is in Columbia, S.C., visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Dobson has a regional connection, playing high school football in South Carolina during his junior season. The Gamecocks are one of the biggest threats to the Aggies, who hope their SEC foe does not find the leverage in the final hour. Michigan, fresh off a visit of its own, is also in the mix.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For his senior year, Dobson transferred from Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Ridge, S.C., to William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C. With a 6'1” frame and true track speed, he has dominated his competition. He matches his athleticism with ball skills and is also a talented return specialist

His skills as a coverage corner project well in head coach Mike Elko’s defense. With Bryant Gross-Armiento taking over as assistant coach/cornerbacks coach, Dobson would form a great duo of the future with 2026 five-star Brandon Arrington.

The Aggies have invested heavily at defensive back. Texas A&M’s system under Elko has always valued playing in nickel with five defensive backs, making depth at the position important. Three cornerbacks played 500+ snaps in 2025.

In its current state, Texas A&M’s 2027 recruiting class already includes multiple elite defensive backs. Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell are five- and four-star safeties, respectively. Raylaun Henry is a four-star cornerback from Maryland who also projects to play on the outside. Three-star ATH Loia Valade could be a potential answer at nickel.

While the Aggies would have loved to have landed both, a commitment from Dobson would ease the pain from missing on Meredith, who will now be on the other side of the Lone Star Showdown. Texas A&M remains aggressive and is prepared for another close recruiting race.

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