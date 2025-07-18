Texas A&M Lands 2026 Safety Tylan Wilson Over Multiple Power Programs
Tylan Wilson, a four-star safety from Pascagoula, Mississippi, has officially committed to the Aggies. He picked A&M over offers from Clemson and Arkansas, two schools that made it interesting down the stretch, but the Aggies pulled ahead and closed it out.
This is one we’ve had an eye on for a while. Behind the scenes, A&M had been trending with Wilson thanks to the work of Jay Bateman and Jordan Peterson. Wilson made it down to campus more than once, and from everything I’ve heard, he just really connected with the staff and the atmosphere in College Station.
He’s a physical, smart safety who isn’t afraid to fly down and make a hit, but he can also move well in space and hold his own in coverage. Some folks I’ve talked to say he’s one of the more college-ready DBs in the class — and he’s still got another year of high school ball ahead of him.
Texas A&M Football Beats Out Clemson, Arkansas for SEC DB
Getting a kid out of Mississippi is no easy task — especially one this talented. But A&M stayed consistent, built a strong relationship, and made Wilson feel like a real priority. That paid off in a big way.
This is also a strong addition to a defensive class that’s quietly starting to take shape. Wilson now joins guys like Camren Hamiel and Brandon Arrington, who are already in the fold for 2026 and bring a lot of upside. It’s still early, but the foundation on defense looks strong.
Wilson also gives the Aggies a presence in a state they don’t always recruit heavily, which says a lot about how well this staff connects with out-of-state guys. Anytime you can beat Clemson and an SEC West rival like Arkansas for a kid like this, you’re doing something right.
This is the type of defensive back A&M has been missing in recent cycles — someone who can lead, hit, and cover. There’s a reason the staff wanted him locked in early. If he keeps developing at the rate he’s been going, don’t be surprised if Wilson turns into one of the better safeties in the country before all is said and done.
Now the Aggies will keep pushing for more top defensive backs as the summer rolls on — but landing Wilson gives them serious momentum moving forward.