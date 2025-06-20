Texas A&M Aggies Commit Named “Most Consistent” at Elite 11 Finals
The Texas A&M Aggies class of 2026 commit Helaman Casuga grabbed the national spotlight at the Elite 11 finals earning the “Most Consistent” superlative award among the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.
The four-star signal-caller was one of 20 quarterbacks selected to participate in this year’s Elite 11 Finals in Manhattan Beach, California.
The event kicked off Tuesday, June 17 and ran through June 19, features the top high school quarterbacks in the country such as Dia Bell (Texas), Faizon Brandon (Tennessee), Dereon Coleman (Miami), Keisean Henderson (Houston), and many more.
This prestigious competition has also helped launch the careers of players like Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, and Tua Tagovailoa.
Despite being ranked just outside the top 10 coming into the event, Casuga stood out with his pinpoint accuracy, winning Day 2's MVP after completing 18/20 passes on the night.
It’s a strong statement from the A&M commit, especially after returning from a 2024 season cut short by injury.
“Just being able to be considered one of the best, and being able to compete against the best, is a blessing,” Casuga told On3 earlier this week. “I just want to prove to myself that I can hang with some of the top players in the country.”
On3's Director of Scouting and Recruiting, Charles Power, also had huge praise for the Corney Canyon product.
"A very good performance on Night 2 from Texas A&M four-star commit Helaman Casuga, who finished 18 of 20 on target to tie Jett Thomalla. A very clean pro day session. His footwork and timing was crisp and he consistently delivered catchable passes. The downfield arm strength may not overwhelm, but the zip was nice towards the intermediate areas."
Casuga’s commitment became all the bigger after five-star Husan Longstreet in the class of 2025 flipped from A&M to USC last year.
He now stands as the premier heir to Collin Klein’s offense once Marcel Reed’s time is up, and he’ll inherit a 2026 class that currently ranks No. 4 in the nation, featuring three blue-chip wide receivers.