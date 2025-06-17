Texas A&M Aggies QB Commit Wants MVP at Elite 11
Texas A&M isn’t traditionally known as a quarterback powerhouse when it comes to producing NFL talent.
The title of “QBU” (Quarterback University) is more often reserved for schools like Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, all of which have produced multiple Heisman winners and first-round picks over the past decade.
But that narrative could be shifting in College Station.
Right now, it’s Marcel Reed who holds the keys to Collin Klein’s offense. With dynamic dual-threat ability, Reed has drawn early comparisons to former Louisville Heisman winner Lamar Jackson.
Next in line? Four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga, a rising star in the class of 2026.
And this week, he’ll have the chance to showcase his talent on a national stage.
Casuga will represent the Aggies at the Elite 11 Finals, a prestigious quarterback competition featuring 20 of the top high school signal callers in the country.
Notable winners in past years include Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, and the list goes on.
Casuga enters the event ranked No. 12 among the 20 participants, with a prime opportunity to prove himself to the football world.
“It’s been a dream of mine to make it to the Elite 11 Finals, and now I just got to go out there, compete and win MVP,” he told On3. “Just being able to be considered one of the best, and being able to compete against the best, is a blessing. I just want to prove to myself that I can hang with some of the top players in the country, and prove that, even though I got injured last year, I haven’t slowed down or anything.
The stage is officially set in Manhattan Beach, California, as the nation’s top signal callers gear up to compete in the 2025 Elite 11 Finals. The three-day event kicks off on Tuesday, June 17, and will run through June 19, offering a national spotlight to the next generation of quarterbacks ready to leave their mark.