Texas A&M Aggies in Danger of Losing Two 2026 Commits?
It’s that time of year when college football programs start playing their cards, trying to flip top talent from other schools across the country.
And no one is safe, not even Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Aggies.
According to Rivals reporter Adam Gorney, two of A&M’s four-star commits from the class of 2026 are potential flip candidates: EDGE defender Samu Moala and wide receiver Madden Williams.
Moala, who pledged to the Aggies back on October 27, 2024, remains a prime target despite his commitment.
Washington and UCLA are spearheading the push to flip the California native, who visited the Huskies on June 6 and the Bruins on June 13.
His 6-4, 225-pound frame and his high motor make him one of the most highly touted defensive recruits in the country, ranked as the No. 10 EDGE in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals.
Washington isn’t just eyeing Moala. The Huskies are also making a strong play for Madden Williams, a blue-chip wideout who visited their campus on May 30.
The 6-2, is a priority for the staff, especially given the proximity to his home and the solid relationship already in place.
The University of Southern California is also a threat to Williams’ recruitment. The Trojans will host the St. John Bosco standout on June 13, attempting to keep the elite in-state talent close to home.
As a junior, Williams hauled in 50 receptions for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning him the No. 12 wide receiver ranking nationally, per Rivals.
The good news for the 12th Man? Both Moala and Williams are scheduled to wrap up their visit slate with a trip to College Station on the weekend of June 20.
Elko and staff will be rolling out the red carpet for that weekend, with several other marquee names set to be in town, including: five-star athlete Brandon Arrington (No. 1 player in Cali), four-star athlete Paris Melvin Jr (top 20 player in Texas) , four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren, and cornerback Camren Hamiel (top player in Arizona).