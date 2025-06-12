Texas A&M Aggies to Host Fast Rising 2026 QB Prospect on Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies will host three-star quarterback Kaeden Johnson for an official visit this weekend, he announced on social media Wednesday. He previously attended the Aggies' spring game on April 19.
Johnson - currently a rising senior at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas - is the No. 74 quarterback and No. 166 player from the Lone Star State in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3's rankings. On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for Johnson to go to A&M, though he has also received an offer from Colorado.
According to MaxPreps, Johnson completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 571 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
The Aggies' recruiting class - which is currently the sixth best in the country, according to On3's rankings - already features a highly-touted cornerback in Helaman Casuga. Hailing from Corner Canyon High School in Provo, Utah, Casuga ranks as the No. 15 quarterback and No. 4 player from his state in the 2026 class.
Still, it would be nice to have some extra depth at the position if the Aggies can close the deal with Johnson.
Looking ahead to this season, the Aggies drastically improved their receiving corps this offseason by adding KC Concepcion and Mario Craver from NC State and Mississippi State, respectively. Those additions should not only help Marcel Reed develop as a passer this season, but also help whoever the quarterback is for 2026 and beyond.