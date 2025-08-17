Texas A&M Commit Haleman Casuga Impresses in Senior Season Debut
Texas A&M has recruited top-tier quarterback talent in recent memory. Names like Kyle Allen, Kyler Murray, Kellen Mond, and most recently Conner Weigman highlight the Aggies’ track record of attracting blue-chip signal callers. Not every recruit has lived up to the hype, but the ceiling for greatness has been there.
The newest name in that lineage is four-star prospect Haleman Casuga, a top-25 quarterback in the 2026 class.
Casuga wasted no time asserting himself to start his senior season, delivering fireworks in Corner Canyon’s opener against Bingham. On the very first offensive series, he launched a 96-yard strike to set the tone for the night.
Haleman Casuga’s Senior Season Debut
The 96-yard touchdown was just the beginning of Casuga’s senior season opener, as Corner Canyon cruised to a dominant 45-0 win. The four-star quarterback looked poised throughout the night, completing 13 of 18 passes for 284 yards and two scores, finishing with a 151.4 passer rating.
He will look to build upon a Junior campaign where he finished with 4,145 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, while completing nearly 65 percent of his attempts.
Despite being ranked the No. 5 overall player in Utah, Casuga remains somewhat under the radar in national recruiting discussions. That hasn’t stopped Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff from making him a priority.
With a compact, efficient release, quick processing ability, and natural instincts for navigating the pocket, Casuga brings a skill set that makes him an intriguing future centerpiece for the Aggies’ offense.
Texas A&M wasted no time in pursuing Haleman Casuga, extending an offer on April 24, 2024, well before many other national powers joined the race. He committed to the Aggies on October 17, but that hasn’t stopped other programs from trying to flip him. The Oregon Ducks are the biggest threat, having shown serious interest in pulling the four-star quarterback away from College Station.
At the Elite 11 Invitational, Casuga addressed where things stand in his recruitment.
“I’ve had Oregon come after me a little bit in the last month or two,” he said. “We’ll see how that connection goes. I’m committed to A&M, and I’m happy where I’m at. But I don't want to turn down an opportunity to build a relationship. I’m 100% locked in, but I also won’t shy away from any other colleges if they want to talk to me.”
Casuga grabbed the national spotlight at the Elite 11 finals earning the “Most Consistent” superlative award among the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.
With that accolade in hand and an entire senior season still ahead, don’t be surprised if Casuga climbs the national quarterback rankings.