John Meredith's Latest Comments Keeps Door Slightly Open for Texas A&M

With the 2026 season on the horizon, Mike Elko and Texas A&M continue to lay the foundation for sustained success in College Station. Rather than dwelling on their historic 2025 season, which featured the program’s first 11-0 start since 1994, the Aggies turned their attention to the future.

A&M sits atop the 2027 recruiting rankings with six five-star commitments, reinforcing Elko’s inaugural promise to become the premier college football program in the state of Texas.

But with a recruiting trail that once seemed invincible, A&M’s arch-rival, Texas, just landed a significant victory of its own.

John Meredith Makes Feelings Clear About Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies five-star cornerback target John Meredith III commits to rival Texas Longhorns. | @JOHN_MEREDITH2 - X

On June 19, Meredith joined The Pat McAfee Show, alongside friends and family, to announce his commitment to Texas.

Despite entering the 2025 season as the No. 1-ranked program on the preseason AP poll, the Longhorns fell short of expectations, finishing 10-3 and missing the College Football Playoff entirely.

But with a reloaded roster, Meredith fortifies Texas’ elite status, joining Steve Sarkisian’s squad from Fort Worth, Texas, as the top-ranked cornerback in the 2027 class.

For years to come, the Lone Star Showdown will serve as the premier matchup between college football heavyweights in the state of Texas. But just as momentum appeared to be swinging in A&M’s favor, Meredith’s commitment settled the score.

“It’s Nothing Personal”

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; The Texas Longhorns huddle on the field during the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Even with an official recruiting visit on May 29, A&M lost out on one of the best up-and-coming playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. After his commitment, Meredith opened up about his decision with Rivals’ Sam Speigelman.

“I love A&M to death,” Meredith told Rivals. “It’s nothing personal. It’s business.”

These honest comments from Meredith are certain to raise a few eyebrows. One could guess that by saying "business," Meredith is referring to the amount of NIL money both teams were willing to offer, with Texas appearing to have the edge in that regard for this specific recruitment.

But if money is the only thing keeping Meredith committed to Texas, there's no reason to think the Aggies can't eventually find a way to match the Longhorns. Much stranger things have happened in the world of recruiting, and given Meredith's profound appreciation for Texas A&M, the Aggies securing a commitment flip can't be ruled out until he officially signs with Texas.

With an already-elite 2027 recruiting class, which features defensive backs Raylaun Henry, Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, Meredith's commitment would have only strengthened the Aggies' hold on the nation's top spot. But in the new era of NIL, no one can blame Meredith for making the best decision for his future.

Meredith's decision may have shifted momentum in one recruiting battle, but it doesn't erase Elko's offseason success.

The Fort Worth native’s commitment serves as a reminder that the Lone Star Showdown extends well beyond Saturdays in the fall. As the Aggies and Longhorns continue battling for the nation's top prospects, victories on the recruiting trail will be just as meaningful as those on the field.

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