Texas Longhorns Attempting to Flip Top Texas A&M Aggies Commit
The Texas A&M Aggies are off to a quick start with their 2026 recruiting class. They currently boast the nation's No. 7 class with 11 commits. However, while it is always nice to see the Aggies build early momentum on the recruiting trail, the risk is that there is a long way to go until early national signing day.
This means that from now until December, teams nationwide know who the team to negative recruit against with those current commits. Yet, teams gunning for a current commit is a good problem to have this early in the process, and for Texas A&M, that means trying to fend off their archrival, the Texas Longhorns, from flipping Aaron Gregory.
"Another top out-of-state target on offense for Texas, Aaron Gregory, is committed to Texas A&M, but leaving no stones unturned when it comes to making sure he's set on the Aggies," Horns247 writes. "The Georgia native is expected in Austin June 13-15 for an official visit. The Aggies have a date locked in for the weekend prior. ... This one feels like it has a long way to go before it's fully settled. The Longhorns are in the thick of it."
That June 13th official visit to Austin is the only one scheduled so far that will not be to the Aggies. This makes it seem that despite having several other top programs also trying to flip him, this recruitment could very well come down to the pair of Texas schools.
With the return to national prominence for the Longhorns over the past two seasons under head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas can create an intriguing. Especially given the fact that they've produced multiple NFL receivers in recent years.
Yet, so can Texas A&M. Even after a season where the Aggies' passing game lacked explosiveness, Mike Elko and Co. can pitch Gregory on being "the guy" in College Station. Rather than being just one of multiple former highly-rated targets.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 6 best prospect from Georgia, the No. 7 player at his position, and No. 57 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
With his two June official visits set, the recruitment of Gregory will be one to watch in the coming months.