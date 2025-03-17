North Carolina, Bill Belichick Flip Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Trashawn Ruffin
Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels are plucking some talent from College Station this offseason.
Per report from On3's Hayes Fawcett on Monday, Texas A&M Aggies 2026 four-star defensive line commit Trashawn Ruffin is flipping to North Carolina. He had been committed to the Aggies since October.
"(All glory to God), let’s work Heels," Ruffin said, per Fawcett.
Ruffin, a product of North Duplin High School in Mount Olive, N.C., will now be staying in his home state instead of moving to Texas. College football fans often get frustrated when recruits de-commit but the opportunity to stay home while playing for arguably the greatest football coach of all time is an opportunity that's tough to pass up.
Ruffin joins multiple other commit that have de-committed from Texas A&M this offseason, as '26 four-star tight end Xavier Tiller, '25 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and '26 three-star safety Markel Ford have all backed off their decision.
Despite Ruffin's departure, Texas A&M still has a talented 2026 class, feating four-stars like tight end Caleb Tafua, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, and quarterback Helaman Casuga. A&M has also landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.
This is a developing story.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: