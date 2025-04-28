Top Texas A&M Aggies QB Target Sets Commitment Date
While the 2027 recruiting class may not be everyone's top priority right now, it's never a bad idea to get a head start on many other teams. At least that's what Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies seem to be doing.
Trae Taylor, the No.3 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports' composite rankings, will make his commitment on Thursday afternoon. A&M is one of the four finalists, with the others being LSU, Illinois and Nebraska.
Playing at Caramel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Ill., Taylor has shown plenty of potential as a passer. As a sophomore in 2024, he completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,061 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns on 8.2 yards per attempt.
"Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. "At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays.
"Posted a losing record in his first year as a starter, but game tape paints a different picture as he hit his marks with authority and was able to layer the football through and around defenders while throwing for just over 3,000 yards. Grew an inch between freshman and sophomore seasons and looks to still be filling out a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-3. Must keep fine-tuning his craft, but should be viewed as a potential high-caliber distributor for a Power Four program that can recognize trouble and feed his playmakers."
It is worth noting that Taylor recently took a visit to Nebraska for the Cornhuskers' spring game this weekend. With the visit coming just days before his decision, it appears that Nebraska may just be the favorites to land him.
"The visit went really well, but it always does while I’m there," Taylor said. "It always goes well because the Nebraska staff is always on point, and they do it the right way."