WATCH: Texas A&M Aggies 4-Star Receiver Commit Shines at Rivals Camp

A potential strength of the Texas A&M Aggies' 2026 recruiting class could be the wide receiver position.

Harrison Reno

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) leaps to catch a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) during the first half. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have gotten off to a hot start on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class. After signing the No. 10-ranked class in the 247Sports rankings, they now have the No. 6-ranked group currently with 11 commits.

It is indeed still early and that ranking can still change for better or worse. But right now the Aggies are trending to have another high-ranked class and if they do, it could include one of the top receivers in the 2026 class.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs the ball as New Mexico State Aggies cornerback Dakerric Hobbs (24) defends during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

That being Aaron Gregory, the Douglas County, Georgia, native who put on a show during Sunday's Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 6 best prospect from Georgia, the No. 7 player at his position, and No. 57 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He holds offers from over three dozen programs, and while he is committed to Texas A&M, there is still a long way to go until signing day.

In recent weeks, there have been rumblings that the Aggies' archrivals, the Texas Longhorns, are a threat to flip Gregory. But so far, Gregory has given no hints that could lead anyone to believe that he could be weighing the possibility of decommitting from the Aggies.

As he gets set to enter the summer before his senior season at Douglas County High School, he is set to take just two official visits in June. One will be to Texas A&M on June 6th, while the other will be to the Longhorns the following weekend.

The Aggies will hope to hold onto Gregory as they already a talented set of receivers committed. In addition to Gregory, Madden Williams and Mike Brown, both four-star prospects are part of the Texas A&M recruiting class.

