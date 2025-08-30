Texas A&M's Mike Elko Proud of 'Unbelievable' Student Support
For many, what makes college football special is the passion fans have for their favorite teams, and no fans show more of that passion than the students. After all, if students are paying thousands of dollars to a school, might as well support the team on the field, right?
Jokes aside, it's not just a matter of obligation for students to support their school's football team, there's a sense of pride that comes with it as well. There's a connection between them and the team that isn't there with professional sports because they spend so much time at the school, and that all comes out on Saturdays.
This Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies could see a record number of students pack Kyle Field.
Mike Elko Expects Rowdy Student Crowd vs. UTSA
Last week, Texas A&M Athletics announced it pulled a record 40,000 student tickets for Saturday night's season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners. It was the school's first-ever fully online ticket pull, and it surely won't be the last.
On Monday, head coach Mike Elko thanked the student body for helping the school reach such a milestone.
"From a serious standpoint, obviously, the support that we get from our student body is unbelievable," Elko told reporters. "And the energy, I've gotten a chance to get out a couple of times to speak to a couple of different groups. Last week, I spoke at Fish Camp, I spoke at newcomer orientation, and just the excitement and buzz around football on this campus is second to none. And that's really, really special.
"I was joking with somebody the other day about the 40,000 saying, it must be because I'm here. I'm sure it has nothing to do with the fact that we have more students now than we ever have before. But no, it's good that we get such a large turnout for our games. I think it speaks to what Texas A&M football means and what football means on this campus. And so they'll bring a tremendous amount of energy and excitement, and that'll drive our team for sure."
The largest crowd at Kyle Field came in 2014, when 110,633 fans watched the then-No. 14 Aggies lost to the then-No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels 35-20. However, three games last season drew crowds of 107,000+, so the passion is very much alive.
Saturday's game may not reach the crowd size of those games, but it's clear there's a lot to be excited about in College Station.