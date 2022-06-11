TCU Baseball:  Stalwart And Studious

The 2022 Academic All-Big 12 selections have been announced.

Of the 121 student-athletes honored on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, TCU has contributed 15 members, only two fewer than Baylor, with the highest number of selections at 17. However, TCU can boast one better than Baylor, with two student athletes, Augie Mihlbauer, and Luke Savage, who commanded a perfect 4.0 GPA—the only team in the Big 12 to claim such an honor.

Further, of TCU’s 15 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team members, 11 made the first team cut, requiring a 3.20 or better GPA. To make the second team, a student athlete must manage a GPA of between 3.0 and 3.19.

TCU’s first team student athletes include Garrison Berkeley, a freshman from Aledo, majoring in Movement Science; Cam Brown, a sophomore from Flower Mound, majoring in Communications; Porter Brown, a sophomore from San Antonio, majoring in Neuroscience; Kurtis Byrne, a sophomore from St. Louis, Missouri, majoring in Communications; Riley Cornelio, a sophomore from Monument, Colorado, majoring in Health and Fitness; Drew Hill, a graduate student from Mayfield, Utah, attaining a Masters of Liberal Arts; Augie Mihlbauer, a graduate student from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, attaining a Masters in Criminal Justice; Tommy Sacco, a senior from Gilbert, Arizona, majoring in Criminal Justice; Luke Savage, a sophomore from Plano, majoring in Polital Science and Graphic Design; Mason Speaker, a sophomore from Fort Worth, majoring in Mathematics; and Garrett Wright, a sophomore from Moss Bluff, Louisiana, majoring in Communication and Leadership.

TCU’s second team student athletes include Luke Boyers, a sophomore from Boerne, Texas, majoring in Communications; Marcelo Perez, a junior from Laredo, Texas, majoring in Criminal Justice; River Ridings, a sophomore from Plano, majoring in Communications; and Brayden Taylor, a sophomore from West Jordan, Utah, majoring in Communications.

TCU’s baseball showed us a terrific year of athletic sportsmanship; that the team can boast such a fine array of scholars is even more important. And they should be very proud, indeed.

