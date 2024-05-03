NCAA Baseball Tournament: Latest Projections Have TCU in the First Four Out
To say the season has been a disappointment for the TCU Horned Frogs is an understatement. After starting the season with a program-best 13-0, the Frogs have struggled in Big 12 play. With six conference games left, TCU is running out of time to even make the Big 12 Championship, let alone the NCAA Tournament.
The regular season is entering its last month. A month from now, 64 teams will begin postseason play with a dream of making it to Omaha. If the season ended today, who would make the postseason?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has seven of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
At this point, TCU is not in the field of 64. In fact, D1Baseball has the Frogs, along with UNC Wilmington, Kansas, and James Madison, as the first four out of the tournament.
Two Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, are projected to host Regionals.
Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 1:
ProjectedSchools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
Kansas State – Projected No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman. Their potential Super Regional would be in College Station against No. 1 Texas A&M.
Oklahoma State– Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be in Clemson against No. 3 Clemson.
Texas – Projected 2 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional.
Texas Tech – Projected No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Columbia Regional (South Carolina)
- Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State)
- Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
- Durham Regional (Duke)
- Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
- Santa Barbara Regional (UC Santa Barbara)
- Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas A&M
• (4) Tennessee
• (5) Kentucky
• (8) East Carolina
Bracket Two
• (2) Arkansas
• (3) Clemson
• (6) North Carolina
• (7) Florida State
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.