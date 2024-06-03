2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Sunday’s Regional Results
The Road to Omaha has begun. You have Bowl Season in December-January, March Madness, and then postseason baseball – the trifecta of ultimate college sporting events.
This past weekend was pure entertainment if you love college baseball. We saw it all. Ten walk-offs, dozens of home runs, multiple double-digit scores that looked more like football numbers, a player ejection, and several players showing us why they will be first-round picks next month.
Sixty-four teams started the weekend. After Sunday’s games, 11 teams, including two from the Big 12, have punched tickets to the Super Regionals. Five Regionals have games scheduled on Monday to determine the winners.
Through Sunday, the Big 12 has gone 14-6 in Regional Play. Kansas State and West Virginia, both No. 3 seeds in their Regionals, advanced to the Super Regionals with clean sweeps. Texas was eliminated on Sunday afternoon. UCF advanced to its Regional Final on Sunday night before being eliminated. Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State play decisive Game Sevens on Monday to determine if their seasons will continue or come to an end.
Here are the results of Sunday’s second-round games:
(Teams in bold won their game)
2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Sunday’s Games
Knoxville Regional
(2) Southern Miss (2-1) 15– (3) Indiana (1-2) 3
Indiana is eliminated
(1) #1 Tennessee (3-0) 12 – (2) Southern Miss (2-2) 2
Southern Miss is eliminated
Tennessee advances to the Super Regionals
Lexington Regional
(2) Indiana State (2-1) 13– (3) Illinois (1-2) 2
Illinois is eliminated
(1) #2 Kentucky (2-0) 5– (2) Indiana State (2-2) 0
Indiana State is eliminated
Kentucky advances to the Super Regionals
Bryan-College Station Regional
(2) Louisiana (2-1) 10– (3) Texas (1-2) 2
Texas` is eliminated
(1) #3 Texas A&M (3-0) 9– (2) Louisiana (2-2)
Louisiana is eliminated
Texas A&M advances to the Super Regionals
Chapel Hill Regional
(2) LSU (2-1) 13 – (3) Wofford (1-2) 6
Wofford is eliminated
(1) #4 North Carolina (2-1) 4– (2) LSU (3-1) 8
North Carolina and LSU play a Game 7 on Monday
Fayetteville Regional
(1) #5 Arkansas (1-2) 3 – (4) Southeast Missouri State (2-1) 6
Arkansas is eliminated
(3) Kansas State (3-0) 7– (4) Southeast Missouri State (2-1) 2
Southeast Missouri State is eliminated
Kansas State advances to the Super Regionals
Clemson Regional
(3) Coastal Carolina (2-1) 6– (3) High Point (1-2) 5
High Point is eliminated
(1) #6 Clemson (3-0) 12– (3) Coastal Carolina (2-2) 5
Coastal Carolina is eliminated
Clemson advances to the Super Regionals
Athens Regional
(2) UNC Wilmington (1-2) 1 – (3) Georgia Tech (2-1) 3
UNC Wilmington is eliminated
(1) #7 Georgia (3-0) 8– (3) Georgia Tech (2-2) 6
Georgia Tech is eliminated
Georgia advances to the Super Regionals
Tallahassee Regional
(3) UCF (2-1) 5 – (4) Stetson (1-2) 2
Stetson is eliminated
(1) #8 Florida State (3-0) 12– (3) UCF (2-2) 4
UCF is eliminated
Florida State advances to the Super Regionals
Norman Regional
(1) #9 Oklahoma (2-1) 4– (2) Duke (1-2) 3
Duke is eliminated
(3) UConn (2-1) 4– (1) Oklahoma (3-1) 6
Oklahoma and UConn play a Game 7 on Monday
Raleigh Regional
(2) South Carolina (1-2) 0– (3) James Madison (2-1) 2
South Carolina is eliminated
(1) #10 NC State (3-0) 5– (3) James Madison (2-1) 3
James Madison is eliminated
NC State advances to the Super Regionals
Stillwater Regional
(2) Nebraska (1-2) 10– (3) Florida (2-1) 17
Nebraska is eliminated
(1) #11 Oklahoma State (2-1) 2– (3) Florida (3-1) 5
Oklahoma State and Florida play a Game 7 on Monday
Charlottesville Regional
(2) Mississippi State (2-1) 13 – (3) St. John’s (1-2) 5
St. John’s is eliminated
(1) #12 Virginia (3-0) 9– (2) Mississippi State (2-2) 2
Mississippi State is eliminated
Virginia advances to the Super Regionals
Tucson Regional
(2) Dallas Baptist (1-2) 10 – (4) Grand Canyon (2-1) 12
Dallas Baptist is eliminated
(3) West Virginia (3-0) 10 – (4) Grand Canyon (2-2) 6
Grand Canyon is eliminated
West Virginia advances to the Super Regionals
Santa Barbara Regional
(1) #14 UC Santa Barbara (2-1) 4– (2) San Diego (1-2) 2
San Diego is eliminated
(3) Oregon (3-0) 3– (1) #14 UC Santa Barbara (2-2) 0
UC Santa Barbara is eliminated
Oregon advances to the Super Regionals
Corvallis Regional
(2) UC Irvine (2-1) 17 – (4) Tulane (1-2) 7
Tulane is eliminated
(1) #15 Oregon State (2-0) – (2) UC Irvine (2-1) -
Rain Delay – Oregon State is up 6-4 in the bottom of the 4th; play resumes on Monday.
Greenville Regional
(1) #16 East Carolina (2-1) 10 – (3) VCU (1-2) 7
VCU is eliminated
(4) Evansville (2-1) 6– (1) #16 East Carolina (3-1) 19
East Carolina and Evansville play a Game 7 on Monday
