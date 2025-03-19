Baseball: Horned Frogs Upset #15 DBU With 8-5 Win In Dallas
Trailing 3-0 throught four innings on Tuesday night, TCU once again found itself looking a blowout loss in the face. Just three days prior, the Horned Frogs suffered an embarrassing 26-9 defeat to Arizona State and followed that up with a 12-11 to the Sun Devils on Sunday.
The Horned Frogs needed a response. Quickly. TCU ace Kole Klecker got the start on the bump, and threw 51 pitches in 2.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two batters and walking four. Patriot first baseman took Klecker yard in the second and gave Dallas Baptist a 1-0 advantage. Kaden Smith and Kade Eudy entered the game in Klecker's relief and pitched one inning and 2.1 innings respectively. In his one inning appearance, Smith gave up two runs in the fourth inning, and just like that, DBU held a 3-0 lead.
The Horned Frogs needed quality at bats desperately and they got them in the fifth. Right fielder Sawyer Strosnider got TCU on the board in the top of the fifth inning, sending a ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run, scoring Chase Brunson.
Later in the inning, with two outs, Isaac Cadena gave TCU a lead with a two-run double and Cole Cramer extended it, bringing Cadena home with a double of his own. Just like that, the Frogs led 5-3.
The 15th-ranked Patriots never regained the lead, but they did cut into it in the seventh inning with an RBI single from center fielder Nathan Humphreys. Leading 5-4 in the top of the ninth, Horned Frog bats got hot again, scoring three more runs to put the game out of reach. Shortstop Anthony Silva hit an RBI single through the right side and third baseman Cody Green scored Silva with a homer to left field. TCU led 8-4 heading into the final half inning.
Braeden Sloan closed things out on the mound for the Horned Frogs, allowing one run on a solo home run courtesy of Humphreys, but he straightened up and did not allow any more DBU action, earning the save for TCU. Eudy was credited with the win for Kirk Saarloos' group, and Mason Brassfield, who pitched for 1.2 innings after Eudy, was the only Horned Frog pitcher to not allow a run, throwing 30 pitches, allowing two hits and strikout out three batters.
The Frogs return to action on Friday, March 21 when they visit Texas Tech in Lubbock. The first pitch of the series will take place at 6:30 p.m.