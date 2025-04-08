Baseball Poll Watching Week 8: TCU is now No. 24 in Baseball America Poll
When the baseball season began in February, the TCU Horned Frogs (25-8, 8-4 Big 12) were ranked in most of the preseason polls. After sweeping San Diego in a four-game series to begin the season, the Frogs remained in the polls.
After losing three consecutive weekends, TCU was an afterthought in all of the polls. Since then, the Frogs have won three straight Big 12 series, including a sweep over BYU last weekend. The team sits tied for third in the Big 12 standings and is just one game behind Kansas for the top spot. The Jayhawks come to Fort Worth this weekend.
In the Week 8 polls, Baseball America has TCU ranked No. 24. In addition, the three other polls that show teams receiving votes all have TCU in that category. A strong showing against Kansas this weekend should vault the Frogs up in all of the polls. Kansas is the only Big 12 team ranked in all five of the polls below.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams Ranked - Week 8:
- Arizona - No. 20 (Perfect Game), No. 22 (Baseball America), No. 24 (D1 Baseball and NCBWA), and receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Arizona State - Receiving votes (NCBWA and Perfect Game)
- Baylor - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Kansas - No. 19 (Baseball America), No. 22 (D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 24 (Perfect Game)
- Kansas State - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- TCU - No. 24 (Baseball America) and receiving votes (NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- West Virginia - No. 11 (Perfect Game), No. 20 (NCBWA), and No. 23 (USA Today Coaches Poll)
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 8
1 - Arkansas (30-3), up 1
2 - Texas (26-4), up 1
3 - LSU (30-3), up 2
4 - Tennessee (28-4), down 3
5 - Clemson (30-5), up 2
6 - Georgia (29-5), down 2
7 - Ole Miss (24-7), no change
8 - North Carolina (24-8), up 3
9 - Auburn (22-10), up 6
10 - Oregon State (22-7), up 2
19 - Kansas (27-6), up 4
22 - Arizona (22-9), no change
24 - TCU (25-8), previously not ranked
D1Baseball Poll - Week 8
1 - Arkansas (30-3)
2 - Texas (26-4)
3 - LSU (30-3)
4 - Clemson (30-5)
5 - Tennessee (28-4)
6 - Ole Miss (24-7)
7 - Georgia (29-5)
8 - Oregon State (22-7)
9 - Florida State (25-6)
10 - UCLA (25-6)
22 - Kansas (27-6)
24 - Arizona (22-9)
NCBWA Poll - Week 8
1 - Arkansas (30-3), up 1
2 - Texas (26-4), up 4
3 - LSU (30-3), up 2
4 - Clemson (30-5), up 3
5 - Tennessee (28-4), down 4
6 - Oregon State (22-7), up 3
7 - Georgia (29-5), down 4
8 - Florida State (25-6), down 4
9 - Ole Miss (24-7), up 4
10 - Alabama (27-6), down 2
20 - West Virginia (27-4), up 3
22- Kansas (27-6), previously receiving votes
24 - Arizona (22-9), no change
Dropped from rankings - DBU (#19), Coastal Carolina (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, TCU
Perfect Game Poll - Week 8
1 - Arkansas (30-3), up 2
2 - Texas (26-4), up 3
3 - Clemson (30-5), up 1
4 - LSU (30-3), up 3
5 - Tennessee (28-4), down 4
6 - Georgia (29-5), down 4
7 - Oregon State (22-7), up 6
8 - Ole Miss (24-7), up 8
9 - UCLA (25-6), up 1
10 - Florida State (25-6), down 4
11 - West Virginia (27-4), no change
20 - Arizona (22-9), no change
24- Kansas (27-6), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - DBU (#17), Arizona State (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - TCU
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 8
1 - Arkansas (30-3), up 1
2 - Texas (26-4), no change
3 - LSU (30-3), up 3
4 - Tennessee (28-4), down 3
5 - Clemson (30-5), up 2
6 - Georgia (29-5), down 3
7 - Ole Miss (24-7), up 3
8 - Florida State (25-6), down 4
9 - Oregon State (22-7), up 2
10 - Alabama (27-6), down 2
22- Kansas (27-6), previously not ranked
23 - West Virginia (27-4), up 2
Dropped from rankings - DBU (#19)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona (#26), TCU (#30), Arizona State (#32)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
