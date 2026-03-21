TCU Set for Massive Clash in Second Round vs. No. 1 Duke

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team’s journey in the NCAA Tournament is not done just yet.

After taking down Ohio State in a thrilling 66-64 finish, the Horned Frogs now set their sights on an even bigger giant: the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. Duke, arguably the best team in the country and the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance, presents a formidable test for an inexperienced TCU squad — at least in the NCAA Tournament itself — but also an opportunity for the Frogs to show the college basketball world that they mean business. There is no bigger stage than March Madness, after all.

There is no need to understate the obvious: This game against Duke is the biggest and grandest contest in the history of TCU men’s basketball. There have been other massive instances of major clashes in the NCAA Tournament, sure — the matchup with No. 1 Arizona in 2022 and No. 3 Gonzaga in 2023 come to mind — but this is something different, something more grand. This is Duke, the bluest of blue bloods. No other school in college basketball evokes the same response that Duke does. This game is absolutely huge, no ifs, ands, or buts.

There’s no doubt that taking down the Blue Devils will be difficult. In the eyes of some, it’s probably impossible. But this TCU team has thrived off doubters. It’d love nothing more than doing it one more time.

Duke Will Be Ready for Battle

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke’s struggles with Siena — the underdog Saints were up 11 points at halftime but collapsed as the second half progressed due to a variety of factors — created a narrative that’s sure to permeate until tipoff on Saturday. Is Duke really cut out for this? Will Jon Scheyer fail to win a national title for the fourth straight season? What about the Boozer brothers — are they really all that they’ve been talked up to be?

All those questions are fairly mundane and not worthy of discussion. Of course, Duke is fantastic and awesome — its incredible run throughout the regular season illustrates that just fine. There’s also no need to dissect Scheyer’s lack of a national championship through four seasons at the helm. And the Boozer brothers are arguably the sole reason that this Blue Devils team is even here in the first place.

It’s safe to assume that the close call against Siena was a wake-up call for Duke. If that’s the case, then the Blue Devils will come out firing on all cylinders, ready for whatever challenge might present itself to them versus the Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon. TCU shouldn’t expect to see a Duke team that expects everything handed to it. Quite the opposite, actually. This will be a game that Duke will take seriously. At least that’s the hope of Blue Devils fans.

David Punch’s Time to Shine

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) grabs a rebound against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke better be ready for a fistfight.

TCU thrives on its defensive pressure. Ohio State wasn’t ready for it over the first 20 minutes of its eventual loss to Jamie Dixon’s team. Neither were Florida and Wisconsin back in November. Michigan surely didn’t love the fight it had to put up against TCU back in Fort Worth early in the season, either. Can Duke, which is banged up and hasn’t been playing its best basketball as of late, be ready to show up to the octagon and battle?

There’s no way of answering that question until tipoff, but what can be certain is that the only way TCU comes out on top against Duke is if David Punch, the heart and soul of this Horned Frog operation, puts up another masterclass. His athleticism in the interior — despite his lack of size, at least compared to others in that area of the court — gives him so many options when trying to score. Others will need to contribute, too, but it’ll be Punch who determines if TCU is capable of pulling off this monumental upset.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

This TCU season has been an unlikely story, whether it’s able to beat Duke or not. This cast of characters wasn’t expected to pick up the most Big 12 wins in program history. They weren’t expected to take down the reigning national champions, either. Why not defeat Duke, too, and make the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history?

Tipoff for TCU’s upset bid against Duke is at 4:15 p.m. CT in Greenville, South Carolina. (There’s no doubt that this crowd will heavily favor the Blue Devils.) The game will be televised on CBS, with a radio broadcast on 1190 AM KFXR.

Saturday night brings NCAA Tournament intensity for the Horned Frogs, with everything on the line as TCU looks to keep its season alive. Whether you're watching courtside or following from home, it's the kind of game that sparks real-time reactions, line-up debates, and big-moment takes. Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs.com forum as fans break it all down live, from tip-off through the final buzzer, and react to what it means for TCU's run in March.