Baseball Poll Watching Week 9: TCU Ranked in All Five Polls This Week

After sweeping then-No. 22 Kansas, the Horned Frogs have moved into all five of the national polls we track.

Barry Lewis

TCU's Mason Brassfield pitched 5.0 innings in TCU's Sunday game against Kansas, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out seven players. TCU's sweep over Kansas vaulted the Frogs into the rankings in all polls this week.
The TCU Horned Frogs (28-9, 11-4 Big 12) began the season ranked in most polls but quickly fell out of them after three consecutive losing weekends. Last week, they moved back into one of the weekly polls and received votes in three others.

This week, after sweeping the Kansas Jayhawks, a team that was ranked No. 22 last week, TCU has moved back into all five of the polls. TCU is ranked as high as No. 15 (Baseball America) and as low as No. 25 (D1 Baseball).

Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams Ranked - Week 9:

  • Arizona - No. 19 (Perfect Game), No. 22 (D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 23 (Baseball America and NCBWA)
  • Arizona State - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
  • Baylor - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
  • Kansas - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • Kansas State - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
  • TCU - No. 15 (Baseball America), No. 16 (Perfect Game), No. 23 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 24 (NCBWA), and No. 25 (D1 Baseball)
  • West Virginia - No. 11 (Perfect Game), No. 18 (NCBWA), No. 20 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 22 (Baseball America), and No. 24 (D1 Baseball)

Nationally, Texas (29-5) is the new No. 1 team across all five polls, jumping ahead of SEC foe Arkansas. With the exception of Oregon State (26-7), the Top Ten in all the polls is dominated by teams from the SEC and ACC.

Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:

Baseball America Poll - Week 9

1 - Texas (29-5), up 1
2 - Tennessee (31-5), up 3
3 - Georgia (32-6), up 3
4 - Arkansas (32-5), down 3
5 - North Carolina (28-8), up 3
6 - Clemson (33-6), down 1
7 - Auburn (26-10), up 2
8 - LSU (31-6), down 5
9 - Oregon State (26-7), up 1
10 - Florida State (28-7), up 3
15 - TCU (28-9), up 9
22 - West Virginia (30-4), previously not ranked
23 - Arizona (25-10), down 1

D1Baseball Poll - Week 9

1 - Texas (29-5), up 1
2 - Arkansas (32-5), down 1
3 - Clemson (33-6), up 1
4 - Tennessee (31-5), up 1
5 - Georgia (32-6), up 2
6 - Oregon State (26-7), up 2
7 - Florida State (28-7), up 2
8 - Auburn (26-10), up 3
9 - LSU (31-6), down 6
10 - UCLA (28-7), no change
22 - Arizona (25-10), up 2
24 - West Virginia (30-4), previously not ranked
25 - TCU (28-9), previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings - Kansas (#22), Virginia Tech (#25)

NCBWA Poll - Week 9

1 - Texas (29-5), up 1
2 - Clemson (33-6), up 2
3 - Tennessee (31-5), up 2
4 - Arkansas (32-5), down 3
5 - Georgia (32-6), up 2
6 - Oregon State (26-7), no change
7 - Florida State (28-7), up 1
8 - LSU (31-6), down 5
9 - Auburn (26-10), up 7
10 - North Carolina (28-8), up 1
18 - West Virginia (30-4), up 2
23 - Arizona (25-10), up 1
24 - TCU (28-9), previously receiving votes

Dropped from rankings - Kansas (#22), Wake Forest (#23), Southern Miss (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State

Perfect Game Poll - Week 9

1 - Texas (29-5), up 1
2 - Clemson (33-6), up 1
3 - Georgia (32-6), up 3
4 - Arkansas (32-5), down 3
5 - Tennessee (31-5), no change
6 - Auburn (26-10), up 6
7 - Oregon State (26-7), no change
8 - Florida State (28-7), up 2
9 - UCLA (28-7), no change
10 - LSU (31-6), down 6
11 - West Virginia (30-4), no change
16 - TCU (28-9), previously not ranked
19 - Arizona (25-10), up 1

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 9

1 - Texas (29-5), up 1
2 - Arkansas (32-5), down 1
3 - Tennessee (31-5), up 1
4 - Clemson (33-6), up 1
5 - Georgia (32-6), up 1
6 - Oregon State (26-7), up 3
7 - LSU (31-6), down 4
8 - Florida State (28-7), no change
9 - Auburn (26-10), up 3
10 - North Carolina (28-8), up 3
20 - West Virginia (30-4), up 3
22 - Arizona (25-10), previously not ranked
23 - TCU (28-9), previously not ranked

Dropped from rankings - Wake Forest (#20), Kansas (#22), Southern Miss (#24)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Kansas (#31), Kansas State (#33)

Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams

