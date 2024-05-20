Big 12 Baseball Tournament Bracket Set, Winner Likely Hosts NCAA Regional
The 2024 Big 12 Conference Tournament is set. On Tuesday, college baseball's enthralling postseason begins as teams scramble for one of 64 spots in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (34-18, 23-7 Big 12) locked up the top overall seed in their final run in the conference. No. 19 Oklahoma State (36-16, 19-9) secured the other bye week as the second overall seed.
One automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament is up for grabs with this tournament. Depending on, well, a lot, a handful of other teams may make the NCAA Tournament based on performance here. Just about every seed from 4-9 has a chance to make a case with a deep run in this tournament. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas have the best chance to host a regional with a victory here.
The Big 12 Tournament begins Tuesday, May 21, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Find the full matchup and broadcast schedule below, as well as this year's bracket.
Big 12 Baseball Tournament Bracket Set
Thanks to a late-season run, the TCU Horned Frogs (31-19, 14-16) secured the No. 9 seed in the tournament. TCU was on the fringe of not making the field before winning six of their final nine conference games – a number head coach Kirk Saaloos explicitly laid out in a late April press conference.
TCU continues their season finale series against the West Virginia Mountaineers (33-20, 19-11). WVU took two of three against TCU in Fort Worth last weekend.
Despite winning just three Big 12 series all year, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (31-24, 12-17) snuck into the final spot in the tournament. They take on the Texas Longhorns (35-20, 20-10) in their first game, a team Tech had on the ropes in Austin, but ultimately lost two of three against.
Kansas (29-21, 15-15) and Kansas State (31-22, 15-15) spark one more Sunflower Showdown rivalry. K-State secured the higher seed (No. 6) after beating Kansas twice in early May. Two conference newcomers, Cincinnati (31-23, 17-13) and UCF (33-18, 14-15) square off in the final first-round game. The Bearcats, perhaps the surprise of the Big 12, took two of three against UCF in Orlando earlier this year.
Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule
All games are played at Globe Life Field and some start times may be approximated. The following game is scheduled to start 3 hours and 30 minutes after the first. However, lengthy games routinely push first pitches back.
All first pitch times below are listed in CT. Games are broadcast on ESPN+ unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, May 21
Game 1: No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Kansas, 9:00 a.m.
Game 2: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 9 TCU, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 UCF, 4:00 p.m.
Game 4 : No. 3 Texas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 9:00 a.m. (ESPNU)
Game 6: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. lower-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 4:00 p.m.
Game 8: No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Lower-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 9:00 a.m.
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2, 12:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser, 4:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Friday, May 24
Game 13: Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner, 9:00 a.m.
Game 14: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (semifinal), 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner, 4:00 p.m.
Game 16: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner (semifinal), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD, 6:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
