Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: OSU, Texas, Tech, WVU Win Weekend Series

Conference play was in full swing with four series over the weekend; all three teams, ranked in the Top 10, won while WVU got the upset over TCU

Twitter: @TTU_Baseball

This past weekend was the third weekend for Big 12 conference play. Kansas and Kansas State both hosted Top 10 teams, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, and both teams from the Sunflower State pulled off one win over their opponents. Oklahoma and Texas played a series at Globe Life Field in Arlington. And TCU hosted West Virginia for the Mountaineers’ first conference series of the season. Baylor was on the Big 12 bye and played a series against Eastern Tennessee State.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series:

#6 Oklahoma State (20-8, 5-1) at Kansas State (14-13, 1-5)

Oklahoma State won the series 2-1

Oklahoma State had won 14 straight games in Manhattan. They had not lost there since 2010. Kansas State got the win on Sunday, ending the Pokes’ streak. On Saturday, Dylan Phillips hit his 38th career home run to set the Wildcats program record.

Friday: Oklahoma State won 12-9 (Winning Pitcher – Justin Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Blake Corsentino; Save – Trevor Martin)

Saturday: Oklahoma State won 8-6 (Winning Pitcher – Victor Mederos; Losing Pitcher – Griffin Hassall; Save –Martin)

Sunday: Kansas State won 7-2 (Winning Pitcher – Blake Adams; Losing Pitcher – Ryan Ure)

#4 Texas Tech (24-6, 4-2) at Kansas (10-16, 1-5)

Texas Tech won the series 2-1

Looking at Saturday’s box score, you’d think Tech was playing a football game, and Kansas was lucky to get a safety. Tech outscored Kansas 41-9 over the weekend, but Kansas did get their first conference win of the season on Sunday.

Friday: Texas Tech won 8-2. (Winning Pitcher – Andrew Morris; Losing Pitcher – Daniel Hegarty)

Saturday: Texas Tech won 28-2 (Winning Pitcher – Brandon Birdsell; Losing Pitcher – Cole Larsen)

Sunday: Kansas won 8-5. (Winning Pitcher – Ryan Vanderhei; Losing Pitcher – Mason Molina, Save – Stone Hewlett)

West Virginia (16-10, 2-1) at #23 TCU (19-9, 6-3)

West Virginia won the series 2-1

It was another Friday night in the Big 12 with a crazy steal of home that ended up being the deciding factor. At least this time, the pitcher on the mound threw the ball, unlike the Texas pitcher the previous weekend. For a complete recap of this series, click here.

Friday: West Virginia won 3-2. (Winning Pitcher – Trey Braithwaite; Losing Pitcher – River Ridings; Save – Noah Short)

Saturday: TCU won 5-4 (Winning Pitcher – Marcelo Perez; Losing Pitcher – Ben Hampton; Save - Ridings)

Sunday: West Virginia won 5-2. (Winning Pitcher – Zach Bravo; Losing Pitcher – Brett Walker, Save – Braithwaite)

Oklahoma (16-10, 3-3) vs. #7 Texas (21-9, 3-3)

Texas won the series 2-1; the series was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

In March, the league moved this game to Arlington to start building a similar atmosphere that exists in the Red River Rivalry in football that is played annually in Dallas. Fans that made the trek from both schools did get an entertaining series to watch, especially Sunday’s rubber match that was tied 7-7 at the start of the 9th inning. Texas scored five to OU’s one in the inning for the win.

Friday: Texas won 7-1 (Winning Pitcher – Pete Hansen; Losing Pitcher – Jake Bennett)

Saturday: Oklahoma won 4-2 (Winning Pitcher – Trevin Michael; Losing Pitcher – Tristan Stevens)

Sunday: Texas won 12-8. (Winning Pitcher – Coy Cobb; Losing Pitcher – Javier Ramos)

