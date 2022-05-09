Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Sooners, Longhorns, Wildcats Take Weekend Series

All three of the weekend series between Big 12 opponents went 2-1. This was only the second weekend that did not include at least one series sweep. This week, three teams all had Big 12 byes, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Baylor. The Pokes did play a nonconference series which pads their overall resume and will help in the postseason selections. Oklahoma traveled to Fort Worth and took two of three from TCU, thus widening OSU’s margin at the top of the Big 12 standings. Texas traveled to Morgantown and took two of three. And in the battle of the Sunflower State, Kansas State took the Saturday and Sunday games after losing on Friday night to Kansas.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series (rankings are based on last week’s Top 25 from D1Baseball.

Texas (34-17, 11-10) at West Virginia (28-18, 10-8)

Texas won the series 2-1

Texas bounced back after being swept at home the weekend before by OSU. Weather in Morgantown forced the postponement of the Friday night game, so a doubleheader was played on Saturday. Texas won both of those games, with WVU taking the Sunday game.

Saturday: Texas won 5-2. (Winning Pitcher – Pete Hansen; Losing Pitcher – Jacob Watters; Save – Tristan Stevens)

Saturday: Texas won 11-0. (Winning Pitcher – Lucas Gordon; Losing Pitcher – Ben Hampton)

Sunday: West Virginia won 8-6. (Winning Pitcher – Trey Braithwaite; Losing Pitcher – Stevens; Save – Noah Short)

Kansas (20-29, 4-14) at Kansas State (25-22, 6-12)

Kansas State wins the series 2-1

The Wildcats love to hit home runs in their home ballpark. And they got three of them on Sunday afternoon to clinch the battle of the Sunflower State. Kansas came from behind on Friday night to get that win, while the Cats got the win on Saturday.

Friday: Kansas won 5-3. (Winning Pitcher –Daniel Hegarty; Losing Pitcher – Blake Corsentino; Save – Kolby Dougan)

Saturday: Kansas State won 5-2. (Winning Pitcher – Blake Adams; Losing Pitcher – Cole Larsen; Save – German Fajardo)

Sunday: Kansas State won 8-6. (Winning Pitcher – Tyler Ruhl; Losing Pitcher – Ryan Vanderhei)

Oklahoma (29-17, 11-7) at #24 TCU (28-18, 13-8)

Oklahoma won the series 2-1

The Horned Frogs hoped to put some pressure on the Pokes in the race for the title, but they had issues with their starting pitchers in all three games. If it wasn’t for an incredible 7-run bottom of the 5th on Friday night, TCU might not have even won one game in the series. For a complete recap of this series, see the KillerFrogs article here.

Friday: TCU won 9-7. (Winning Pitcher – Cam Brown; Losing Pitcher – Jake Bennett; Save – Garrett Wright)

Saturday: Oklahoma won 11-7. (Winning Pitcher – David Sandlin; Losing Pitcher – Marcelo Perez; Save – Chazz Martinez)

Sunday: Oklahoma won 5-1. (Winning Pitcher – Carter Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Caleb Bolden; Save – Trevin Michael)

