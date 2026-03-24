Big 12 Fraud Watch Returns as Texas Tech Heads to Fort Worth

Another Big 12 weekend is in the books, which means it is time to ask the question no one really wants to answer honestly: Who actually won the series, and who just got away with it?

Welcome back to the Big 12 Baseball Fraud Watch, the weekly exercise in identifying teams that won but shouldn't have.

Here's the deal: a team lands on Fraud Watch when it wins a series but leaves behind just enough evidence to make you feel less than confident about it. The biggest flags are simple: winning the series while being outscored, losing the matchup on paper, or surviving chaos instead of controlling it.

This week's featured suspect is Texas Tech, which is a sentence that writes itself. The Red Raiders come to Fort Worth at 15-8 overall with the conference's most explosive line-up, leading the Big 12 in batting average at .364 and runs scored with 253, but they also bring the league's worst pitching number at a 7.57 ERA, which is how you end up both impressive and incriminating at the same time.

And yes, the Fraud Watch alert is already on because Texas Tech just pulled off last weekend's funniest statistical trick. The Red Raiders won the series against Arizona 2-1, even though Arizona outscored them 29-27 over the weekend, which is exactly the kind of "please do not inspect too closely" outcome this column was built to celebrate and mock all at the same time.

Fraud of the Week

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech series against Arizona fits this beautifully. The offense is real. No questions there. But the pitching? That's a weekly adventure. The Red Raiders can hit their way out of almost any mess, but the pitching remains such an open question that every weekend feels like a test of how many runs are enough to cover an emergency.

The standings say "series win," but the spreadsheet says "please investigate."

The Fraud Stat Sheet

Team Opponent Series Result Tech BA Arizona BA Tech ERA Arizona ERA Runs Texas Tech Arizona 2-1 .350 .364 9.35 8.00 27-29









Series result and total runs come from the official Big 12 weekend results. Series batting average and ERA were calculated from the official head-to-head box scores from the Arizona series.

The easiest way to spot it? The team that won... lost the match-up everywhere else. That's the fraud double.

That is the fraud double right there. Texas Tech won the weekend while finishing with the lower batting average, the worst ERA, and the negative run differential, which means either the Red Raiders were the luckiest team in the league last weekend or Arizona was the unluckiest, and honestly, there is a strong case for both.

TCU Has a Real Opening

And this is where it gets interesting for TCU. TCU has not hit anywhere near Texas Tech's level so far. The Frogs are batting .247 with 168 runs through 23 games. But their team ERA at 6.67 is still better than Tech's. TCU doesn't need to match Texas Tech offensively. It just needs to make them pitch under stress for three straight days.

🤝another busy week at home for the Frogs! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/rEIeOjDn0J — TCU Athletics (@TCU_Athletics) March 23, 2026

The Frogs also get the series at home, where context matters. TCU leads the all-time series with Texas Tech, 97-85-1, at home against the Red Raiders, and has won the last two seasons' series between the teams, including taking two of three in Lubbock in 2025. That does not guarantee anything this weekend, but it is definitely something on both teams' minds.

Real or Fake

Texas Tech - Fraud Watch

The offense is unquestionably real, but a team with the Big 12's worst ERA is never more than one bad inning away from turning a series into a public demonstration. I can already hear the fans' "Woooo Birds".

Among the Big 12 series winners from March 19-22, the only teams that won the series while finishing the head-to-head match-up with both a lower batting average and a worse ERA than the team they beat were:

Arizona State over Kansas State

Texas Tech over Arizona

Weekend Predictions

This series opens Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in Fort Worth and runs through Sunday, and it has all the ingredients for a perfect Fraud Watch weekend. Texas Tech isn't winning with good pitching. Texas Tech is winning with enough offense to make up for bad pitching.

Lupton Magic is real, and it has a way of turning shaky pitching into long nights in a hurry. If Texas Tech is going to keep winning this way, it has to survive three straight days in Fort Worth without one inning blowing it up. And if it doesn't... this goes from Fraud Watch to full investigation real quick.

Join the conversation all weekend on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum as this one unfolds pitch by pitch.