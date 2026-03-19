TCU Looks to Build Off Midweek Run-Rule Heading Into Home Series Against UCF

With the weekend nearly upon us, it's almost time for the TCU Horned Frogs to take the field again. This weekend, head coach Kirk Saarloos and his squad will look to pick up their first Big 12 conference series win of the year as they host the UCF Knights.

It's no secret that TCU's trip out to Tempe didn't go as planned. After the Horned Frogs picked up a win on Friday night against ASU, the Sun Devils won the next two games to take the series win.

Things looked to be getting even worse during the midweek when the Horned Frogs trailed 5-1 in the second inning against New Mexico State. Luckily for TCU, Sawyer Strosnider and Cole Cramer exist. The two standouts for the Horned Frogs combined for 11 RBIs on seven hits.

Strosnider was the story of the midweek matchup as he went 4-for-5 at the plate with two opposite-field home runs. The Horned Frogs stormed back to run-rule the Aggies, but now their attention turns toward a red-hot UCF Knights team.

The Knights Arrive with Something to Prove

FSU Baseball beats UCF 12-4 in the Tallahassee Regional Championship on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at Dick Howser Stadium | Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCF was the only Big 12 team to sweep its conference opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in the first weekend of conference play. What makes the Knights' 3-0 start to league play even more impressive is that two of those wins came by a single run.

While that may not sound all that impressive, the Cowboys boast one of the more explosive lineups in the Big 12. The UCF pitching staff as a whole deserves respect this weekend. Matt Sauser, the junior right-hander, stands out among the starting pitchers for the Knights. He's been the Saturday-starter for UCF so far this season.

Name ERA IP H ER BB K B/AVG Matt Sauser 0.56 25.0 10 1 4 20 .120

On the hitting side of things, the Knights rank in the middle of the conference. While UCF's team ERA (4.20) falls inside the top four in the Big 12, they rank in the middle of the conference in team batting average at 2.86.

That being said, John Smith III, Austin Jacobs, and Zak Skinner have been nothing short of excellent this season. Smith III leads the Knights with a .413 batting average with 19 hits and 27 total bases. Jacobs and Skinner are also hitting over .350 on the year, with both having 14 or more RBIs this season.

It's worth noting that Andrew Williamson is also hitting over .300 this season with a team-high four home runs. His 16 RBIs rank second on the team as well.

Why This Series Is Important for TCU

Feb 14, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas vs TCU during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Despite a 12–8 overall record, TCU sits 11th in the Big 12 at 1–2. The Frogs have only just started league play, but the results to this point still fall short of what many expected.

More than anything, this weekend represents an opportunity for the Horned Frogs to bounce back from a rough weekend in Tempe. While TCU dropped out of the top-25 rankings, UCF is likely still coming to Lupton with an upset in mind. If Saarloos and the Frogs can find a series win at home, they could build significant momentum heading into the heart of Big 12 play.

TCU currently boasts an 8-1 record at home, with its only loss this season coming against the Tulane Green Wave.

Fort Worth Takes Center Stage with Lupton Magic and March Madness

This weekend is shaping up to be one of the best of the spring in Fort Worth, with Lupton Stadium and the TCU campus both buzzing. The Horned Frogs open Big 12 play at home against UCF with games Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, TCU Women's basketball hosts NCAA Tournament action just across campus on Friday, and with a win, again on Sunday. It's the kind of packed, high-energy weekend that defines this time of year in Fort Worth.

Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs fan forum as fans track it all in real time, from Lupton Magic to March Madness, and break down everything as it unfolds.