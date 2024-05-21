Big 12 Tournament Preview Game One: TCU And West Virginia meet again
Despite having played a three game series against each other less than a week ago, the TCU Horned Frogs will play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 12:30 in Globe Life Stadium for round one of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championships.
The Horned Frogs lost the regular season finale series against the Mountaineers 1- 2. They won the first game and dropped the last two despite a valiant ninth-inning comeback in the last game. After their series, the seeding came out, and West Virginia finished third in the conference, and TCU finished ninth despite being the pre-season favorite to win the Big 12.
The starting pitcher for TCU will be Caedmon Parker, the lefty who sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and a fresh arm that West Virginia did not see during the three-game series in Fort Worth. Parker, who holds a 4.20 ERA on the season, holds opponents to only a .218 batting average and strikes out opposing hitters at a clip of 27%. Parker will be tasked with getting the Frogs going in the tournament since the team will be without any of the members of their starting rotation until at least Wednesday (rest).
The Horned Frogs hope to get their starting third baseman back, Peyton Chatagnier, who missed most of the regular season series finale with an undisclosed injury. If Chatagnier is still unavailable, the Frogs will look to go back to Brody Green, who has recently returned from a groin injury.
As TCU fans became familiar over the weekend, the Mountaineers have a deadly offense powered by the top-ten pick in this year's MLB draft in J.J. Wetherholt. The All-American shortstop holds a .371 batting average on the season and eight home runs to go with it, with two of them coming against the Horned Frogs this past weekend.
Every game this week will be played at Globe Life Stadium; if the Frogs win, they will play at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon against the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners, and if they lose, they will play Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. against the loser of Kansas and Kansas State.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.