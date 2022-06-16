TCU Baseball: Coach Mo Moving On

The longtime dynamic duo of Saarloos and Mosiello is coming to an end. TCU Baseball assistant coach Bill Mosiello is expected to be named the new head coach at Ohio State University.

Head coach Kirk Saarloos tweeted this on Wednesday evening:

Mosiello has been with the Horned Frogs since 2013 as an assistant coach. He served as the hitting/offense coach and as the third base coach during games. He is considered one of the best offensive minds in baseball. Under his leadership, the Frogs have flourished. In addition to four straight appearances in the College World Series during his tenure, the team led the Big 12 in batting average in two of the last eight seasons. The Frogs have become one of the top base-running teams in the nation, ranking second among the Power Five schools with more than 700 bases over the last eight seasons. Three times the Frogs have surpassed the 100-stolen base mark.

Ohio State fired head coach Greg Beals after leading the team for 12 seasons. The Buckeyes went 21-30 this season and 8-14 in the Big Ten conference. During Beals’ time, Ohio State reached the NCAA Tournament three times, most recently in 2019. They only appeared in the Regional rounds, never advancing to the Super Regionals.

Before coming to TCU, Mosiello spent two years on the staff at Tennessee as recruiting coordinator and hitting instructor. He has 20 years of collegiate coaching experience and an additional seven years as a manager in the minor leagues. Over his career, he has coached over 80 major league players, 28 All-Stars, two batting title winners, two AL MVPs, and one AL Rookie of the Year.

Coach Mo has been a mainstay the last several seasons at third base, either sending players on with his exaggerated windmill or having them stay at third. Players also would slap his hand or fist bump, passing third after a home run. This past season, he served as interim head coach in two postseason games, versus Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament and Louisiana in the first round of the College Station Regional, due to head coach Kirk Saarloos’s suspension.

Thank you, Coach Mo. Best of luck in Columbus. Frogs fans appreciate all you have done. We look forward to a home-and-home series perhaps in a coming season, unless Jerry Jones decides he wants the series to be a one-and-done at JerryWorld.

