College Baseball Poll Watching Week 1: Let's Play Ball

After their appearance in last year's College World Series, the Texas Longhorns are sitting strongly at the top spot in three of the nation's weekly polls. The Longhorns went 3-0 over the opening weekend, defeating a decent Rice team. The road to Omaha may once again travel through Austin.

However, that road to Omaha may wind through several Big 12 towns, not just Austin. Oklahoma State had a stellar weekend going 2-1 over Vanderbilt in Nashville. They are now a Top 5 team in all three polls.

TCU, after going 2-1 for the weekend in the MLB4 tournament in Scottsdale, maintained their preseason ranking in two of the polls and dropped one spot in another.

Texas Tech, who was ranked ahead of TCU in all the preseason polls, dropped a few places below the Frogs after going 1-2 for the weekend in the College Baseball Showdown tournament held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, and Perfect Game polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Texas (3-0)

2 - Arkansas (2-1)

3 - Ole Miss (3-0), up 2

4 - Oklahoma State (2-1), up 3

5 - Vanderbilt (1-2), down 2

6 - Stanford (2-1)

7 - Mississippi State (1-2), down 3

8 - LSU (3-0)

9 - NC State (3-0), up 1

10 - Florida State (3-0), up 1

17 - TCU (2-1)

20 - Texas Tech (1-2), down 6

Dropped from the rankings - UC Irvine (#20), Dallas Baptist (#22)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Texas (3-0)

2 - LSU (3-0), up 1

3 - Oklahoma State (2-1), up 34

4 - Vanderbilt (1-2), down 2

5 - Stanford (2-1)

6 - Notre Dame (2-1), up 4

7 - Georgia Tech (3-0), up 4

8 - Florida State (3-0), up 4

9 - Long Beach State (2-1)

10 - Arizona (3-0), up 11

14 - TCU (2-1), down 1

16 - Texas Tech (1-2), down 12

30 - West Virginia (3-0), previously not ranked

Perfect Game

1 - Texas (3-0), up 1

2- Stanford (2-1), up 1

3 - LSU (3-0), up 1

4 - Oklahoma State (2-1), up 12

5 - Vanderbilt (1-2), down 4

6 - Notre Dame (2-1), down 1

7 - NC State (3-0)

8 - TCU (3-0)

9 - Arkansas (2-1)

10 - Ole Miss (3-0)

21 - Texas Tech (1-2), down 9

Dropped from the rankings: Oregon (#19), Nebraska (#22), Florida (#23)

