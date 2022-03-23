College Baseball Poll Watching Week 5: A Trio of SEC Teams Sit at the Top

The SEC is once again showing that they are the league to beat in college baseball. Depending on which national poll you look at this week, three different SEC teams are in the top spot - Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. Add in some other perennial names like Arkansas and Florida, and you have several SEC teams in the Top 10 in all polls.

Vanderbilt has been hot lately, winning 16 consecutive games. Tennessee and Arkansas both have won 11 straight.

TCU, after winning a road series against Baylor to open conference play, inched their way up in all four polls listed below, moving up one or two spots. In the D1Baseball poll, the Frogs moved up to No. 19 (were No. 21). In the Collegiate Baseball poll, they are now No. 27 (were No. 28). In the Perfect Game poll, they are No. 13 (were No. 15). And in the USA Today Coaches Poll, TCU is No. 19 (were No. 21).

Other Big 12 teams in the polls are Texas, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. Another Texas school, Texas State, is having a great year and is now as high as No. 9 in the Collegiate Baseball poll. Texas A&M makes its debut in a poll this season coming in at No. 30 in the Collegiate Baseball poll.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Ole Miss (15-4) - 2-2 last week

2 - Texas (17-5) - 4-1 last week

3 - Arkansas (16-3) - 5-0 last week

4 - Vanderbilt (17-2) - 4-0 last week

5 - Tennessee (19-1) - 4-0 last week, up 2

6 - Oregon State (14-4) - 3-2 last week, down 1

7 - Florida State (13-6) - 3-1 last week, up 1

8 - Florida (15-5) - 2-1 last week, up 1

9 - Oklahoma State (14-6) - 5-0 last week, up 2

10 - Virginia (19-1) - 5-0 last week, up 9

16 - Texas Tech (17-4) - 3-1 last week, up 1

19 - TCU (14-5) - 3-1 last week, up 2

20 - Texas State (18-3) - 4-0 last week, up 2

Dropped from the rankings - Stanford (#12), Mississippi State (#23).

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Vanderbilt (17-2)

2 - Tennessee (19-1)

3 - Virginia (19-1) - up 2

4 - Texas (17-5) - up 2

5 - Arkansas (16-3) - up 13

6 - North Carolina (17-3) - 3-1 last week, up 5

7 - Georgia (16-4) - 3-1 last week, up 3

8 - Ole Miss (15-4) - up 1

9 - Texas State (18-3) - up 6

10 - Arizona (15-4) - 3-0 last week, up 6

16 - Texas Tech (17-4) - up 1

25 - Oklahoma State (14-6) - up 1

27 - TCU (14-5) - up 1

30 - Texas A&M (12-7) - 2-2 last week, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Stanford (#14), Clemson (#20), USC (#25), and UC Santa Barbara (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (19-1) - up 4

2 -Vanderbilt (17-2)

3 - Texas (17-5)

4 - Oklahoma State (14-6) - up 3

5 - Ole Miss (15-4) - down 1

6 - Arkansas (16-3) - up 4

7 - Oregon State (14-4) -up 1

8 - Virginia (19-1) - up 11

9 - Notre Dame (12-4) - 1-3 last week, down 8

10 - Florida State (13-6) - up 3

11 - Texas Tech (17-4) - up 3

13 - TCU (14-5) - up 12

20 - Texas State (18-3) - up 1

Dropped from the rankings - Stanford (#11) and UCLA (#25)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Vanderbilt (17-2) - up 2

2 - Ole Miss (15-4) - down 1

3 - Texas (17-5) - down 1

4 - Arkansas (16-3)

5 - Tennessee (19-1)

6 - Oregon State (14-4)

7 - Florida (15-5) - up 2

8 - Virginia (19-1) - up 9

9 - Arizona (15-4) - up 7

10 - Florida State (13-6) - up 2

11 - Texas Tech (17-4) - up 2

13 - Oklahoma State (14-6) - up 2

19 - TCU (14-5) - up 12

21 - Texas State (18-3) - up 2

Dropped from the rankings - Mississippi State (#24)

