College Baseball Series To Watch: Rivalry Weekend In Full Swing

Just when we thought college baseball couldn't get any more action-packed, Week 3 rolls around. There's so many great series, we couldn't get them all in. Which series do you need to keep an eye on? Find out below.

#15 Georgia vs. #18 Georgia Tech

Rivalries are better when both teams are good. This is the case for this ranked matchup between Georgia (8-0) and Georgia Tech (8-1). The two schools sit roughly 90 minutes apart and call their multi-sport rivalry Clean Old Fashioned Hate. What's there not to love?

While the records hold up, neither team has faced a difficult schedule up until this point. Now, they're thrown into the fire with a brutal rivalry series in Atlanta. Georgia is 14th in the country in ERA behind an experienced pitching staff. That tough pitching staff takes on a team full of hot bats in Georgia Tech, who's eighth nationally in scoring.

Cal vs. #10 Florida State

After going 3-0 in the MLB4 Tournament that included a win over ranked TCU, Cal (5-3) dropped an ugly series to Illinois-Chicago last weekend. The Golden Bears left the lumber in the locker room as they were held to two runs or less twice in that series. However, this is still a very good ball club. Going into Tallahassee play top-10 FSU presents a real challenge.

Florida State (5-3) is on a two-game skid of their own. In back-to-back games, They surrendered more than five runs– something they haven't done at all the rest of the season. The Seminoles are looking to get back on track, but it won't be easy against Cal.

#14 Florida vs. #22 Miami

While the Florida-Florida State rivalry tends to drown out other in-state spats, let's not overlook this showdown. With plenty of Gator fans in the Miami area, expect this environment to be raucous. Both pitching staffs are among the very best in the nation, with both Florida (8-2) and Miami (7-1) being top-25 in ERA.

The MLB may not be in session anytime soon, so this game can be your fix. It's about as close to a Big League matchup as you'll see all year. The difference is, this rivalry can get nasty and fierce with what should be a terrific crowd behind each squad.

#9 Mississippi State vs. Tulane

The defending champions are off to a rough 5-4 start and the road doesn't get much easier. Tulane (8-1) is coming off an impressive series win over #16 Louisiana Tech thanks to good pitching and even better hitting. In a pair of midweek games, the Green Wave scored 33 runs. They've also scored 10 or more runs in five games.

Mississippi State dropped their opening series to Long Beach State, their first game of a series to Northern Kentucky (yikes), and their latest outing to Southern Miss 7-1. The offense has struggled to find its rhythm so far. It's sink or swim this weekend as Tulane won't be so kind as to keep the score low.

Shriners College Classic

The annual tournament hosted by the Houston Astros is always one to watch for. But this year, the field is loaded and we're in for a treat. What better way to kick it off than with #17 Tennessee and #1 Texas on Friday night? Two teams with incredible power and batting prowess? We're spoiled. This game is appointment viewing.

Other teams in the field include Baylor, #7 LSU, Oklahoma, and UCLA. LSU and Oklahoma also square off Friday, so make sure to have MLB Network ready to go. The top teams– #1 Texas and #7 LSU– take the diamond Saturday.

Honorable Mentions: We told you we couldn't fit all of the terrific series in here. Texas State takes on #11 Arizona, #16 TCU travels to face Kentucky, and UC Irvine faces #13 Oregon State in a trio of great series.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.