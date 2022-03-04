TCU Baseball Travels To Lexington For 3-Game Series Vs. Kentucky

No one said TCU's early-season schedule would be easy. After a terrific series sweep of Nebraska a week ago, the Frogs turn it around and head to Lexington, Ky., to face the 8-1 Kentucky Wildcats.

TCU (7-1) has relied on a strong pitching staff so far this season to get their first seven wins. They're 25th nationally in ERA (2.56) and allowed more than five runs just once so far. The Frogs look to continue that momentum into this SEC road test. It will be TCU's first true road game of the season.

Ace Austin Krob (1-0) suits up for his weekly Friday start to kick the series off. First pitch is at 3:00 p.m. CT. In his last outing, Krob threw seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 win of Nebraska.

Riley Cornelio (1-0) has taken advantage of his first couple of starts, cementing himself as a strong starter and will take the mound Saturday. Saturday's game begins at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Finally, grad transfer Brett Walker (2-0) closes the series out. Walker has been a fine addition to the TCU rotation, coming in from Oregon where he typically pitched on Sundays. The series finale also begins at noon CT.

Kentucky has no shortage of batting prowess, with four hitters batting .400 or better in the early season. As a team, Kentucky is hitting .333 through nine games. Junior Chase Estep leads the team in batting (.438) and has hit three homers so far.

The lone other time TCU and Kentucky have squared off on the mound was to open the shortened 2020 season, where TCU notched a series sweep. Gray Rodgers had huge weekend, batting .545.

All three games of the series can be streamed on SEC Network+ or listened to on KTCU 88.7 FM.

