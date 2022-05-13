College World Series: Latest Projections

With just two weekends left in the regular season of college baseball, talk of the postseason is on every team in contention’s mind. Two weeks ago, after the TCU Horned Frogs had swept Texas Tech and then won a road series against Oklahoma State, they were projected to host a Regional and a Super Regional if they made it that far.

Then came the series at Florida State and the home loss last weekend to the Sooners. Sure, TCU is still in the postseason talk, but the hopes of hosting that Regional is gone. And based upon the latest projections, Frogs fans may feel just a little wheezy based upon some recent history when they see where TCU is projected to land.

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. They have six of the nine teams in the Big 12 making the postseason. Only Oklahoma State would host a Regional and be in line to host a Super Regional. The Pokes are currently projected to be the nation’s No. 3 overall seed. In addition to the Big 12 schools, these projections have four of TCU’s non-conference opponents in the mix.

Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 11:

Big 12 Schools

Oklahoma State – Projected No. 3 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater and then hosting a Super Regional versus the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional.

– Projected No. 3 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater and then hosting a Super Regional versus the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional. Oklahoma – Projected No. 2 seed in the South Bend Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the South Bend Regional. TCU – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional. Their first opponent would be the No. 3 seed Louisiana. To advance to the Super Regional, the Frogs would have to face Texas A&M in the postseason once again, a team now coached by Jim Schlossnagle .

– Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional. Their first opponent would be the No. 3 seed Louisiana. To advance to the Super Regional, the Frogs would have to face Texas A&M in the postseason once again, a team now coached by . Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional where they would potentially face the No. 6 national seed Arkansas.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional where they would potentially face the No. 6 national seed Arkansas. Texas Tech – Projected No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional where they would potentially face the top team in the nation, Tennessee.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional where they would potentially face the top team in the nation, Tennessee. West Virginia – Projected No. 3 seed in the Blacksburg Regional

TCU Non-Conference Opponents

Army – Projected No. 4 seed in the Stillwater Regional.

– Projected No. 4 seed in the Stillwater Regional. Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional. Florida State – Projected No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional. Louisville – Projected No. 7 national seed and host of the Louisville Regional and potentially a Super Regional versus the winner of the South Bend Regional.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee) Corvallis Regional (Oregon State) Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State) Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech) Coral Gables Regional (Miami) Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas) Louisville Regional (Louisville) Auburn Regional (Auburn) College Station Regional (Texas A&M) South Bend Regional (Notre Dame) Baton Rouge Regional (LSU) College Park Regional (Maryland) Charlottesville Regional (Virginia) Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss) Stanford Regional (Stanford) Spokane Regional (Gonzaga)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

(1) Tennessee

(4) Virginia Tech

(5) Miami

(8) Auburn

Bracket Two

(2) Oregon State

(3) Oklahoma State

(6) Arkansas

(7) Louisville

There are still two weeks of regular-season baseball, plus the conference tournaments. These projections will change by the end of the month. But there are certainly some storylines moving forward.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.