Could We See Some Lupton Magic Against Some Familiar Foes in a Regional?
We've reached the last weekend of the regular season. Conference tournaments begin next week. We are less than two weeks away from Selection Monday, when 64 teams will learn their postseason destination.
With this week's "Field of 64" projections from D1 Baseball, the TCU Horned Frogs (35-16, 17-10), who failed to make the tournament last year, are projected to be the No. 13 national seed, which has them hosting a Regional at Lupton Stadium.
Currently, the Frogs are in a two-way tie for third place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Arizona State in second. TCU is tied with Arizona and Kansas. However, to TCU's advantage, its RPI is up to No. 14, which is why TCU is a potential Regional host while KU and ASU are projected to have to hit the road.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
Each week as the postseason approaches, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, updates its projections for the postseason tournament.
Seven of the 14 teams in the Big 12 are projected to make the field this week, the same number as last week: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, TCU and West Virginia are projected to host a Regional.
Six other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, San Diego, Southern Miss, UTRGV, and UTSA. Michigan, another TCU nonconference opponent, is in the first four out and not projected to make the field.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 3 seed in the Los Angeles Regional (UCLA).
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama)
- Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas). Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- TCU - Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth. Their potential Super Regional would be in Tallahassee against No. 4 Florida State.
- West Virginia - Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Austin against No. 1 Texas.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - No. 3 national seed and hosting a Regional in Fayetteville
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)
- Michigan - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the field
- San Diego - Projected No. 4 seed in the Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Southern Miss - Projected No. 2 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama)
- UTRGV - One of the Last Four In and projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional (TCU)
Projected Fort Worth Regional
- TCU (35-16) - (At-large bid)
- UTSA (39-11) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the American Athletic Conference)
- Oklahoma (32-17) - (At-large bid)
- Kent State (35-15) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Mid-American Conference)
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Fort Worth Regional (TCU)
- Tuscaloosa Regional (Alabama)
- Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State)
- Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) FSU
• (5) Vanderbilt
• (8) North Carolina
Bracket Two
• (2) LSU
• (3) Arkansas
• (6) Georgia
• (7) Auburn
Selection Monday is on May 26. Regional rounds begin Friday, June 30. Super Regionals begin June 6. The College World Series begins on Friday, June 13. The three game Finals Series begins Saturday, June 21.