Four Future Frogs Land in Phase One of Team USA's 18 and Under Training Camp
Future Frogs are making some noise as Logan Corley, Brody Schumacher, Kingston Kela, and Logan Georges all make the 88-man roster for Phase 1 of Team USA training camp that will be held in Cary, North Carolina, from July 18-22. Their eventual goal, however, will be to make it to the 20-man roster that will represent the United States in the U-18 Baseball World Cup in September in Okinawa, Japan.
So, who are these future Frogs, and what should we know about them ahead of Phase 1 of Training Camp?
Logan Corley - 1B/LHP
Logan Corley is a first baseman and left-handed pitcher out of Lucas, Texas. Corley played his high school ball at Lovejoy High School.
On the mound, Corley's fastball reaches the low to mid-90s already, according to Perfect Game. He also has a changeup and a curveball that catch hitters off guard from the left side of the mound.
Corley's bat also has a lot of pop. He has a smooth stroke from the left side that he doesn't overdo. The Frogs have a lot to look forward to with this talent. Furthermore, he certainly has the potential to burst onto the scene at Team USA's training camp.
Brody Schumaker - 2B
The second man on this list is the son of the Rangers' Skip Schumaker, none other than Brody Schumacher. The second baseman out of Ladera Ranch, California, is a top talent and recruit in the Frogs' Class of 2026.
He bats from the left side like future teammate Corley. Both players carry a bat with a lot of pop and swing it with a good velocity. Schumaker, in particular, has an incredible ability to put his bat on the ball and has some good speed around the base paths.
Playing in one of the toughest high school leagues in the country, the Trinity League, proved to be no tall order for Schumaker as he was the co-MVP of the league in 2024. This kid has a lot of potential and will be an exciting player in Lupton Stadium, and hopefully in Okinawa, Japan.
Kingston Kela - 3B
Another player with a major league relationship on this list is future Frog Kingston Kela. He is a third baseman out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and is the brother of Keone Kela, who has pitched for Major League clubs like the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Texas Rangers.
Kela originally committed to Texas A&M but flipped to the Horned Frogs in the Fall of 2024. The Nevada native has a tall and lanky build with a bat prone to very solid contact.
Kela has also flashed an impressive glove on defense in the hot corner. He has a wide range due to his size and knows how to use it well. I wouldn't be surprised to see Kela move into the second phase for Team USA.
Logan Georges - RHP/1B
The last name on this list is Logan Georges, the only true pitching-focused player of the four. The right-handed flamethrower hails from Clovis, California, and played his high school ball at Clovis High School. He committed to TCU in early 2023.
As of late June of 2025, Perfect Game has Georges' fastball topping out at 95 mph; flamethrower is not an understatement. He also has a nice slider in his arsenal that fluctuates in the mid-70s, which is bound to fool hitters.
Georges will be a valuable asset for both the Frogs and Team USA out of the bullpen. He also brings the juice out of the bullpen and is more than reliable in shorter inning situations. He will be yet another invaluable asset of Kirk Saarloos' Horned Frogs, but in the meantime, he sure has the potential to make an impact for Team USA.