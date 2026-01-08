Preseason Recognition Rolls in for Trio of Horned Frogs

With the college baseball season quickly approaching, players across the country have started to appear on a number of preseason watch lists. The TCU Horned Frogs are no exception, as three of their athletes received first-, second, and third-team honors from Perfect Game.

Sawyer Strosnider, who earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, was the lone Horned Frog to earn first-team honors from Perfect Game. Tommy LaPour, a Friday night starter and recipient of first team All-Big 12 honors in 2025, earned second team honors. And Noah Franco, one of the more notable two-way athletes to enter the college baseball scene, earned third-team honors.

TCU will open their 2026 campaign at Globe Life Field where they will take on Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Some Serious Power at the Plate

Sawyer Strosnider fouls a pitch off in an at-bat against Tarleton State. | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

If there's one thing that the Horned Frogs return in 2026, it's the ability to hit the ball hard. Last year, TCU hit 68 home runs in 59 games. It was a massive step up from the 2024 season, where they hit just 46 home runs. With Strosnider and Franco returning to the lineup, along with guys like Chase Brunson and Nolan Traeger, TCU will have a solid chance to improve on their home run total from 2025.

It was Strosnider and Franco leading the way in terms of run production last year. Together, the dynamic duo drove in 100 runs with 11 home runs apiece. Strosnider led the team in batting average (.350), hits (77), and RBIs (51), while setting the program's single-season record with 10 triples.

Franco was just as much of a threat to get extra-base hits, as he recorded a team-high 16 doubles in 2025. The outfielder tied for second on the team with 20 multi-hit games, making him one of the more explosive hitters in the Horned Frogs' batting lineup.

Friday Nights Remain in Trusted Hands

Tommy LaPour prepares to deliver a pitch against the Baylor Bears. | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs (TCU On SI)

One of the most notable returners for the Frogs this year is Friday-night starter Tommy LaPour. During TCU's 2025 campaign, the former Wichita State transfer made 16 starts totaling 90.1 innings. With a 3.09 ERA, 88 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .231, LaPour proved to be exactly what every program wants in a series-opening starter.

LaPour showed that he had true ace potential early on in the 2025 season. After the Frogs swept San Diego out in California, they took on Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas State at Globe Life Field. LaPour went toe-to-toe against one of the best batting lineups in college baseball with 6.0 innings pitched, two hits, two earned runs, two walks, and five strikeouts on just 87 pitches.

With LaPour returning to the starting rotation, there's reason to believe the Frogs will be favored in nearly every series-opening matchup this season. It's likely that he'll get another chance to make some serious noise early in the season with TCU taking on both Vanderbilt and Arkansas in mid-February.

