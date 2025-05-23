Killer Frogs

Friday's Projections Have TCU Traveling to Corvallis for Baseball Regional

D1Baseball's projection for Friday is that TCU is no longer projected to host but instead be the No. 2 seed opposite Oregon State.

Barry Lewis

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Fans enter Charles Schwab Field Omaha before a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Conference Tournaments or in full swing across the country. The tournament selection show is now less than 72 hours away. Many teams are jockeying for position in these conference tournaments for the best placement in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

In Friday's projection, D1 Baseball has moved the TCU Horned Frogs (38-17, 19-11) our of the Top 16 thanks to Tennessee defeating top-ranked Texas in the SEC tournament on Thursday. That in moved the Vols into a Top 16 position and projected to host a Regional. To make room for a Knoxville Regional, TCU is now projected to be the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State.

If the Frogs want to move back into a hosting position, they will need to have a win over Kansas in the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship semifinal on Friday night.

What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has been making weekly updates on its projections for the postseason tournament. Now that conference tournaments are underway, they have moved to daily updates on the projected field of 64.

Friday's projections have eight teams from the Big 12 projected to make the field: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, and West Virginia. Currently, no team from the league is projected to host a Regional.

Four other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, Southern Miss, and UTSA. Fresno State, Michigan, San Diego, and UTRGV, all nonconference opponents of TCU, are no longer projected to make the Field of 64.

Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Big 12 Schools:

  • Arizona - Projected No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional (Oregon).
  • Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
  • Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
  • Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas). Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
  • Kansas State - Projected No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
  • Oklahoma State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
  • TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
  • West Virginia - Projected No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)


TCU Non-Conference Opponents

  • Arkansas - No. 2 national seed and hosting a Regional in Fayetteville
  • Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
  • Fresno State - Not projected to make the tournament
  • Michigan - Not projected to make the tournament
  • San Diego - Not projected to make the tournament
  • Southern Miss - No. 14 national seed and hosting a Regional in Hattiesburg
  • UTRGV - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the tournament
  • UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)

Projected Corvallis Regional

  1. Oregon State (41-12-1) - (At-large bid)
  2. TCU (38-17) (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Big 12 tournament)
  3. USC (34-21) - (At-large bid)
  4. Sacramento State (32-24) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Western Athletic Conference)

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

  1. Austin Regional (Texas)
  2. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
  3. Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
  4. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
  5. Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
  6. Athens Regional (Georgia)
  7. Auburn Regional (Auburn)
  8. Eugene Regional (Oregon)
  9. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
  10. Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
  11. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
  12. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
  13. Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
  14. Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
  15. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
  16. Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

• (1) Texas
• (4) North Carolina
• (5) LSU
• (8) Oregon

Bracket Two

• (2) Arkansas
• (3) Vanderbilt
• (6) Georgia
• (7) Auburn

Selection Monday is on May 26. Regional rounds begin Friday, June 30. Super Regionals begin June 6. The College World Series begins on Friday, June 13. The three game Finals Series begins Saturday, June 21.

