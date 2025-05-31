Friday’s Regional Results - It Wasn't Just the Frogs with a Surprising Loss
The Road to Omaha has begun. You have Bowl Season in December-January, March Madness, and then postseason baseball – the trifecta of ultimate college sporting events.
Sixty-four teams began their journey on Friday. In 16 Regionals across the country, the round-robin double-elimination tournament is underway, with lots of excitement for the next three to four days. Of these teams, 16 will win their Regional and advance to next weekend’s Super Regionals.
The TCU Horned Frogs (39-19) dropped their opening game to USC 13-1. But they were not the only No. 2 seed to lose the opening game. Two seeds losing to three seeds seemed to be one of the themes throughout the day —Alabama, Florida, Kansas, NC State, Northeastern, UC-Irvine, and Wake Forest are other No. 2 seeds in a Regional who lost their opening games.
The evening games were full of even more upsets with four of the top seeds all moving into the loser brackets in their regionals.
Oregon State, the No. 1 seed in the Corvallis Regional lost Friday evening, setting up a No. 1 Oregon State versus No. 2 TCU Saturday at 2pm CT in an elimination game.
The Beavers were just the first top-seed to drop a game. Southern Miss lost to Columbia in the Hattiesburg Regional. Ole Miss lost to Murray State in the Oxford Regional. Then, in the craziest of them all, Oregon lost to Utah Valley in the Eugene Regional.
The Big 12 went 4-4 on Friday. Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, and West Virginia all won, while Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU lost.
Here are the results of Friday’s first-round games:
(Teams in bold won their game)
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Friday’s Games
Nashville Regional
(1) #1 Vanderbilt (1-0) 4 - (4) Wright State (0-3) 3
(2) Louisville (1-0) 8 - (3) East Tennessee State (0-1) 3
Austin Regional
(1) #2 Texas (1-0) 7 - (4) Houston Christian (0-1) 1
(2) UTSA (1-0) 10 - (3) Kansas State (0-1) 2
Fayetteville Regional
(1) #3 Arkansas (1-0) 6 - (4) North Dakota State (0-1) 2
(2) Kansas (0-1) 4 - (3) Creighton (1-0) 11
Auburn Regional
(1) #4 Auburn (1-0) 9 - (4) Central Connecticut (0-1) 5
(2) NC State (0-1) 2 - (3) Stetson (1-0) 11
Chapel Hill Regional
(1) #5 North Carolina (1-0) 4 - (4) Holy Cross (0-1) 0
(2) Oklahoma (1-0) 7 - (3) Nebraska (0-1) 4
Baton Rouge Regional
(1) #6 LSU (1-0) 7- (4) Little Rock (0-1) 0
(2) Dallas Baptist (1-0) 6 - (3) Rhode Island (0-1) 2
Athens Regional
(1) #7 Georgia (1-0) 20 - (4) Binghamton (0-1) 4
(2) Duke (1-0) 12 - (3) Oklahoma State (0-1) 5
Corvallis Regional
(1) #8 Oregon State (0-1) 4 - (4) Saint Mary's (1-0) 6
(2) TCU (0-1) 1 - (3) USC (1-0) 13
Tallahassee Regional
(1) #9 Florida State (1-0) 6- (4) Bethune-Cookman (0-1) 2
(2) Northeastern (0-1) 2 - (3) Mississippi State (1-0) 11
Oxford Regional
(1) #10 Ole Miss (0-1) 6 - (4) Murray State (1-0) 9
(2) Georgia Tech (1-0) 9 - (3) Western Kentucky (0-1) 2
Clemson Regional
(1) #11 Clemson (1-0) 7- (4) USC-Upstate (0-1) 3
(2) West Virginia (1-0) 4 - (3) Kentucky (0-1) 3
Eugene Regional
(1) #12 Oregon (0-1) 5- (4) Utah Valley (1-0) 6
(2) Arizona (1-0) 3 - (3) Cal Poly (0-1) 2
Conway Regional
(1) #13 Coastal Carolina (1-0) 10 - (4) Fairfield (0-1) 2
(2) Florida (0-1) 6 - (3) East Carolina (1-0) 11
Knoxville Regional
(1) #14 Tennessee (1-0) 9 - (4) Miami (OH) (0-1) 2
(2) Wake Forest (0-1) 6 - (3) Cincinnati (1-0) 11
Los Angeles Regional
(1) #15 UCLA (1-0) 19 - (4) Fresno State (0-1) 4
(2) UC-Irvine (0-1) 2 - (3) Arizona State (1-0) 4
Hattiesburg Regional
(1) #16 Southern Miss (0-1) 4 - (4) Columbia (1-0) 11
(2) Alabama (0-1) 3 - (3) Miami (FL) (1-0) 5
