Know Your Foe: Kansas Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #12 Dominic Voegele
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Columbia, Illinois
Dominic Voegele has emerged as one of the most dominant arms in the Big 12 and a true weapon for the Kansas pitching staff this season. The right-hander has consistently gone deep into games, pitching beyond five innings in every start while averaging six or more strikeouts per outing. He has a three-pitch mix and excellent command and keeps hitters guessing. His fastball touches 94 mph, and he pairs it with a well-placed slider and a sharp curveball to work through lineups efficiently. For TCU, the key will be striking early because he only gets stronger as the game progresses.
Saturday- #18 Kannon Carr
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Poplar Bluff, Montana
Kannon Carr has served as Kansas’ Saturday starter this season and has shown flashes of real potential, though his outings have been a bit up and down. When his command is on, Carr has the stuff to be a dominant force on the mound. He works with a three-pitch mix: a fastball that sits around 93 mph, a cutter, and a sharp breaking ball with significant downward action. The key for TCU will be to get to him early because he tends to be either short-lived or locked in for five-plus innings. Once he settles in, he can be tough to crack.
Sunday- #11 Cooper Moore
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Bixby, Oklahoma
Cooper Moore has been lights-out on the mound this season, showing dominant stuff and growing confidence with each outing. The sophomore right-hander features a three-pitch mix, including a fastball that sits around 92 mph, a sharp slider, and a curveball with heavy movement. His ability to command all three pitches has made him a tough matchup for opposing lineups. For TCU, the key will be patience at the plate and working his pitch count. If Moore settles in early, he has the potential to take over the game.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Dominic Voegele
4.94
5
2
8
Kannon Carr
3.48
4
0
11
Cooper Moore
2.80
3
0
7
Potential Starting Lineup:
CF: Derek Cerda .319 BA, 27 R, 29 H
1B: Brady Ballinger .408 BA, 46 R, 51 H
RF: Jackson Hauge .328 BA, 19 R, 37 H
2B/3B: Michael Brooks .289 BA, 32 R, 33 H
DH: Dariel Osoria .365 BA, 26 R, 38 H
3B/LF: Brady Counsell .284 BA, 35 R, 33 H
CF: Tommy Barth .298 BA, 32 R, 37 H
C: Ian Francis .297 BA, 18 R, 22 H
SS: Sawyer Smith .274 BA, 24 R, 34 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Alex Breckheimer: IP: 19.2, H: 16, R: 7 ER:7, BB: 7, SO: 23, HR: 1, ERA: 3.20
Thaniel Trumper: IP: 15.1, H: 11, R: 6, ER: 6, BB: 7, SO: 10, HR: 1, ERA: 3.52
Malakai Vetock: IP: 14.1 H: 12, R: 6, ER: 6, BB: 10, SO: 14, HR: 1, ERA: 3.77
Manning West: IP: 28.0, H: 22, R:15, ER: 13, BB: 24, SO: 36, HR: 5, ERA: 4.18
Eric Lin: IP: 16.0, H: 19, R: 10, ER: 9, BB: 8, SO: 16, HR: 2, ERA: 5.06
Gavin Brasosky: IP: 12.1, H: 6, R: 1, ER:1, BB: 8, SO: 11, HR: 1, ERA: 0.73
First pitch in the series is Friday, April 11 at 6 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+ or heard on 88.7 KTCU FM or on the Varisty app.