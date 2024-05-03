Know Your Foe: Baylor Baseball Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on May 3-5. Here are some key Baylor baseball players that TCU fans should know before the series.
Likely Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #24 Mason Marriott
Junior Right-handed pitcher from Tomball, Texas
The 6 '0'' righty has been the starter for the Bears for the majority of the season. He has been a reliable starting option for at least five innings. Marriott has struggled with allowing walks and giving up quite a few hits. However, when he manages to bring those numbers down, he has been slightly effective for this team. He has maintained a 5.44 ERA, also tallying 54 strikeouts. The Frogs must take counts deep, because he does allow quite a few walks, if not he could be dangerous.
Saturday- #12 Mason Green
Freshman Left-handed pitcher from Cypress, Texas
The 6 '2'' freshman has been used in a lot of different ways this year. He has started, done long relief, and also come in for just an inning. Last week, he came in long relief of their starter who was struggling. However, I think Green will return to his starting role as the Bears will want to continue to develop their young freshman. Green has been up and down this season, maintaining a 6.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts. He has struggled to go past four innings of work this season due to the hits he has allowed. The freshman has done a nice job minimizing the amount of walks he allows. He will definitely be a different style of pitcher from Baylor's Friday night starter. The Horned Frogs must get to them early, so Baylor is forced to turn to their bullpen.
Sunday- #35 Collin McKinney
Freshman Left-handed pitcher from Nassau Bay, Texas
This Baylor team is super young and full of talent. McKinney is the second freshman in the rotation alongside Mason Green. He has a 5.98 ERA but has struggled to go more than four innings. McKinney doesn't give up too many hits but, as of late, has struggled with walking batters. The games where he has been able to go long is when his strikeout numbers have been high. However, we have only seen this from him just a few times this season. If TCU wants to win this series, they must get to each pitcher early and force them to go to their bullpen.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Innings Pitched
Hits
Runs
Earned Runs
BB
Strikeouts
Mason Marriott
5.44
3
4
11
51.1
55
36
31
27
54
Mason Green
6.16
1
5
13
38
41
29
26
19
34
Collin McKinney
5.98
3
5
11
43.2
34
32
29
29
54
Potential Starting Lineup for The Bears
RF: Enzo Apodaca .339 BA, 37 R, 57 H
CF: Ty Johnson .308 BA, 34 R, 49 H
LF: Wesley Jordan .336 BA, 32 R, 41 H
2B Daniel Altman: .269 BA, 25 R, 35 H
3B: Hunter Templanszky .288 BA, 22 R, 46 H
DH: Zach Mazoch .283 BA, 8 R, 17 H
1B: Cole Posey .348 BA, 18 R, 24 H
SS: Tyriq Kemp .236 BA, 21 R, 29 H
C: Cortlan Castle .277 BA, 19 R, 28 H
