Know Your Foes - Arizona Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #34 Collin McKinney
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Nassau Bay, Texas
Collin McKinney has been a steady force for the Wildcats this season, consistently racking up strikeouts and providing quality innings on the mound. He features a three-pitch mix, headlined by a very nice fastball that sits in the 95–96 mph range and is his most effective weapon. He pairs it with a sharp slider in the high 80s and a developing changeup in the low 80s to keep hitters off balance. For TCU, the key will be to get to McKinney early, because once he finds his rhythm, he’s capable of dominating lineups and adding up strikeouts in a hurry.
Saturday- #17 Owen Kramkowski
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Sahuarita, Arizona
The 6-foot-3 sophomore right-hander has been a solid presence on the mound this season, getting stronger as the year has progressed. Kramkowski is a unique pitcher who relies on a well-balanced three-pitch mix. His fastball isn’t overpowering in terms of velocity, but its movement makes it deceptive and difficult for hitters to square up. He pairs it with a changeup and a slider, both of which are effective in disrupting timing and keeping batters off balance. For TCU, the key will be patience and forcing him to throw strikes. If not, Kramkowski is more than capable of piling up strikeouts by getting hitters to chase outside the zone.
Sunday- #22 Smith Bailey
Freshman Right-handed pitcher from Peoria, Arizona
Smith Bailey has been a consistent presence in Arizona’s rotation, typically giving the Wildcats a dependable five innings each start. The tall right-hander uses long arm action and excellent extension to keep hitters off balance. His three-pitch arsenal includes a fastball that sits around 94 mph, a sharp slider in the low 80s, and a developing changeup in the mid-80s. For TCU, working deep into counts will be key. If they let Bailey get comfortable early, he’s more than capable of cruising through five or more efficient innings.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Collin McKinney
3.02
0
1
11
Owen Kramkowski
4.63
7
3
11
Smith Bailey
4.26
1
2
11
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!
Potential Starting Lineup:
DH: Brendan Summerhill .414 BA, 24 R, 41 H
CF: Aaron Walton .348 BA, 50 R, 56 H
SS: Mason White .309 BA, 37 R, 55 H
2B: Garen Caulfield .263 BA, 24 R, 41 H
3B: Maddox Mihalakis .282 BA, 26 R, 44 H
C: Adonys Guzman .314 BA, 30 R, 48 H
RF: Andrew Cain .242 BA, 15 R, 22 H
1B: Tommy Splaine .271 BA, 25 R, 36 H
LF: Easton Breyfogle .227 BA, 15 R, 22 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Casey Hintz: IP: 37.2, H: 39, R: 23 ER:23, BB: 15, SO: 39, HR: 4, ERA: 5.50
Garrrett Hicks: IP: 32.0, H: 32, R: 16, ER: 16, BB: 5, SO: 36, HR: 2, ERA: 4.50
Carson Johnson: IP: 9.1 H: 7, R: 3, ER: 3, BB: 4, SO: 5, HR: 0, ERA: 2.89
Tony Pluta: IP: 22.2, H: 15, R: 5, ER: 5, BB: 4, SO: 21, HR: 0, ERA: 1.99
Hunter Alberini: IP: 15.1, H: 24, R: 9, ER: 7, BB: 4, SO: 25, HR: 1, ERA: 4.11
Julian Tonghini: IP: 19.0, H: 17, R: 10, ER: 10, BB: 10, SO: 34, HR: 0, ERA: 4.74
Raul Garayzar: IP: 34.1, H: 30, R:15, ER: 11, BB: 6, SO: 29, HR: 1, ERA: 2.88
First pitch in the series is Friday, May 2 at 7 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+.