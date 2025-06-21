Killer Frogs

Men's College World Series Staff Predictions – The Championship Series

The Greatest Show on Dirt is down to two teams. Will LSU or Coastal Carolina win the Natty? Our staff makes their picks

Barry Lewis

Jun 18, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers pitcher Dominick Carbone (40) and catcher Caden Bodine (17) meet after the win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
For the last month, we've been watching teams pursue their dream of winning the Men's College World Series in Omaha. We started with 64 teams in the Regionals. Then there were 16 teams in the Super Regionals. Last weekend brought us some great baseball as the final eight teams made it to Omaha.

And this weekend, a champion will be crowned. No. 6 LSU and No. 13 Coastal Carolina will play a best 2-out-of-3 series starting Saturday. LSU last won the title two years ago. Coastal Carolina won the title in 2016.

Though TCU did not make it to Omaha, some of our staff are still predicting which team will win it all. And an overwhelming majority picked Coastal Carolina to upset LSU.

Before we get to the picks, here's where our leaderboard currently stands. Each correct pick in the Regionals round was worth 10 points. Each correct pick in the Super Regionals round was worth 20 points. Each correct pick in the Brackets round of the MCWS was worth 30 points.

Some notes about our predictions

  • Coastal Carolina received nine of the eleven votes
  • Brett, who won our staff picks contest in 2022 and 2023, and Nick, who won our staff picks in 2024, are the only two to pick LSU. If the Tigers win, Brett and Nick will tie for the lead, assuring no other staff member has yet to win this contest.

2025 Men's College World Series – Staff Predictions – The Championship Series

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina

The Picks

  • Barry - Coastal Carolina
  • Brett - LSU
  • Carson - Coastal Carolina
  • Davis - Coastal Carolina
  • JD - Coastal Carolina
  • Mac - Coastal Carolina
  • Nate - Coastal Carolina
  • Nick - LSU
  • Ryder - Coastal Carolina
  • Tori - Coastal Carolina
  • Zion -Coastal Carolina

