The Men's College World Series has arrived. For the next week and a half, college baseball fans will watch the final eight teams compete, with a national championship coming next Sunday or Monday.
However, before two teams compete for the championship, all teams must compete in a round-robin, double-elimination bracket. Each bracket has four teams, and the winner of each bracket will advance to the championship series.
Though TCU did not make it to Omaha, some of our staff are still predicting which teams will advance. Last week, JD excelled to the top of the leaderboard after successfully picking six of the eight Super Regional winners. Will he keep his lead through bracket play?
Each correct pick in the Regionals round was worth 10 points. Each correct pick in the Super Regionals round was worth 20 points. Here's our leaderboard going into the Men's College World Series:
- JD Andress - 170 points
- Davis Wilson -160 points
- Carson Wersal - 150 points
- Nate Cross - 150 points
- Zion Trammell - 150 points
- Brett Gibbons - 140 points
- Nick Girimonte - 140 points
- Tori Couch - 140 points
- Barry Lewis - 130 points
- Ryder Solberg - 90 points
- Mac Walters - 70 points
Some notes about our predictions
- Two teams from each bracket received picks; two teams from each bracket did not receive any votes.
- Bracket One has six picks for Coastal Carolina and five picks for Oregon State. Neither Louisville nor Arizona received any votes.
- BracketTwo has eight picks for Arkansas and three picks for LSU. Neither UCLA nor Murray State received any votes.
2025 Men's College World Series – Staff Predictions – The Brackets
Bracket One
The Picks
- Barry - Oregon State
- Brett - Coastal Carolina
- Carson - Oregon State
- Davis - Oregon State
- JD - Oregon State
- Mac - Coastal Carolina
- Nate - Coastal Carolina
- Nick - Coastal Carolina
- Ryder - Coastal Carolina
- Tori - Oregon State
- Zion -Coastal Carolina
Bracket Two
The Picks
- Barry - LSU
- Brett - Arkansas
- Carson - Arkansas
- Davis - Arkansas
- JD - Arkansas
- Mac - LSU
- Nate - Arkansas
- Nick - Arkansas
- Ryder - Arkansas
- Tori - LSU
- Zion - Arkansas
