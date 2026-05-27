From powerhouse national seeds to dangerous mid-major sleepers, the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament feels loaded with chaos before the first pitch is even thrown. The SEC once again flooded the hosting picture, and the Big 12 planted major flags with regional sites in both Lawrence and Morgantown.

The KillerFrogs staff locked in their predictions for every regional host site, and there were plenty of disagreements along the way.

Some brackets produced easy consensus picks. Others turned into complete coin flips.

There are a few takes in here that may look brilliant by Sunday night...and a few that could age terribly.

KillerFrogs Staff Regional Picks

Regional Nate Aiden JD Skyler Ryann Jackson Consensus Los Angeles UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Morgantown Wake Forest West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia Wake Forest West Virginia West Virginia Hattisburg Virginia Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Southern Miss Gainesville Florida Florida Floria Florida Florida Miami (FL) Florida Chapel Hill UNC Tennessee UNC UNC East Carolina Tennessee UNC College Station USC Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M USC USC Texas A&M / USC (Tie) Lincoln Nebraska Arizona State Nebraska Ole Miss Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Auburn Auburn UCF Auburn Auburn Auburn Milwuakee Auburn Atlanta Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Lawrence Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Kansas Kansas Arkansas Arkansas Tallahassee Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State Florida State Coastal Carolina Florida State Tuscaloosa Alabama Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Alabama Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State Austin Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Eugene Oregon Oregon State Oregon State Oregon

Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State Starkville Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Mississippi State Athens Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Boston College Georgia

Biggest Consensus Picks

Los Angeles Regional

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Every single writer rolled with the Bruins, and it’s easy to understand why. UCLA has looked like one of the cleanest and most balanced teams in the country over the last month, combining elite pitching depth with an offense that rarely gives away innings. The Bruins also benefit from a favorable home environment in Los Angeles, where the pressure now shifts squarely onto everybody else in the bracket.

Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech earned another clean sweep from the staff after one of the most dominant ACC seasons in recent memory. The Yellow Jackets can beat teams in basically every possible way: power, speed, bullpen depth, or pure offensive explosions. They are one of the most fun teams to watch in all of college baseball. The biggest question isn’t whether they can survive Atlanta, it’s whether anybody in the region can actually slow their lineup down for nine innings.

Starkville Regional

Nobody on the staff faded Mississippi State at home. The Bulldogs are hosting their first regional since the 2021 season, when they won the national championship. Mississippi State has experienced arms, power throughout the lineup, and a fanbase capable of turning every game into a true road atmosphere for opponents.

The Most Divided Regionals

Morgantown Regional

This regional immediately split the room. Wake Forest grabbed support from Nate and Ryann thanks to one of the most dangerous offenses in the ACC, while the rest of the staff leaned toward West Virginia, defending home turf. The Mountaineers have been one of the toughest teams in the country to beat at home all season, boasting a 16-6 record at home, but this bracket feels deep enough that one bad pitching performance could flip the entire weekend upside down.

Lincoln Regional

Pure chaos.

Arizona State holds a one-pick lead over Nebraska, but Ole Miss stole a prediction as well. We know how dangerous this Arizona State team can be, but they have crumbled a few times in games against BYU, New Mexico State, and Arizona.

Chapel Hill Regional

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina earned the consensus pick, but not by much. Tennessee gained support from two staff members, and East Carolina has a chance as well. If UNC gets pushed into an early high-pressure elimination game, this region suddenly becomes one of the most unpredictable in the country.

College Station Regional

The votes were evenly split between USC and Texas A&M as to who would take over the College Station Region.

Texas A&M feels like the safer pick. They are playing on their home field, and rank third in the SEC with a .301 team batting average and second with 114 home runs.

USC, though, became one of the most popular upset picks in the bracket. The Trojans are athletic, aggressive offensively, and capable of surprise.

Staff Hot Takes

JD: "The Big 12 could only have one team advance to the super regionals, and it might not be Kansas or WVU. I think Oklahoma State, if they play as they did the final stretch of the season, could win the Tuscaloosa regional."

Aiden: “I am very high on the middle-of-the-pack SEC teams, such as Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, but am low on Auburn. I think the first three teams I named could very well win their region, but I believe UCF will overtake Auburn."

Jackson: “The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are hard to pick against. Outfielder Rex Watson is a potential breakout player as he leads the team in homers and RBIs. Playing in the Tallahassee Regional isn't too far from home, and they might break out of the regional round for the second year in a row."

Ryann: Everyone keeps talking about the SEC getting all the attention again, but regionals always turn into survival contests instead of talent contests. Home field matters, momentum matters, and every year, one powerhouse gets blindsided. I also think people are sleeping on East Carolina, and if USC catches fire early, College Station could get interesting in a hurry.

Nate: "USC cruises through College Station Regional and wins their super regional to make it to the CWS. They have the team to make a solid run and catch the Aggies off guard."

Join the Discussion!

Did the committee get the seeding right, or did your team get completely hosed by the draw? Which of our writers has the worst take of the weekend? Click here to head over to the KillerFrogs Fan Forum and drop your own Regional Bracket picks! Follow us on Twitter @Killer_Frogs for live, ball-by-ball updates and reactions all weekend.