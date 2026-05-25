It's finally time to learn TCU baseball's postseason fate. After a disappointing Big 12 Tournament exit, the Horned Frogs now sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Selection Monday will reveal whether Kirk Saaroos' team did enough, or whether the season ends in painful fashion.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show will air on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. CT. The one-hour broadcast will reveal the official 64-team bracket.

Why TCU's Tournament Resume Is So Complicated

There is no joke that TCU's chances to make the postseason are dangerous and ride a super fine line. However, there is a solid chance that they did just enough to slide their name into a regional. Let's discuss their résumé and talk about what it means.

On paper, TCU is tough to look at as a serious Omaha threat, especially after their quick Big 12 Tournament exit. They had quite a few injuries pile up, the offense became stagnant, and the Frogs missed huge late-season opportunities to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé in Arizona.

The good news is that the committee does not base its decision on a clean record. They base it on several factors such as RPI, strength of schedule, and which teams beat. If you compile the Frogs' entire season, they have the roots of a case to be in the tournament, and I am going to argue they should be in.

2026 TCU Baseball vs Houston_Griffin and Cramer | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Let's talk about TCU's résumé. The Frogs will enter selection Monday right on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 33-21 overall record and a 17-13 record in Big 12 play. The Frogs hold the spot of No. 46 in RPI, No. 56 strength of schedule, and they have 6 Quad 1 wins, which keeps them firmly in the conversation for the last few spots in the tournament despite an early exit in the Big 12 Tournament

The question now is whether the committee takes six or seven Big 12 teams. TCU is right on the cut line, and the hope is that at 11 a.m., they are on the side of the “Last Four In” instead of the “Last Four Out.”

I think the schools the Frogs are up against for a spot are UTSA and Troy. If you look at the numbers, they are very close. I think TCU’s case is fairly strong given its challenging schedule throughout the season and its play in a power conference. However, a late-season collapse, injuries, and missed opportunities in Arizona left them in limbo.

The Frogs are likely battling fellow Texas school UTSA and Troy for one of the final spots. Multiple projections, such as College Baseball Central, D1 Baseball, and 11Point7 College Baseball, still have the Big 12 landing seven teams in the field, with TCU listed among the last few teams in. However, others like Baseball America have the Frogs on the outside looking in.

Another NEW D1Baseball Field of 64 projection (5/24, 11:30 A.M)



TCU is still in the tournament, slated for the Arkansas regional. This time though, the Frogs are the first of the last four in.



A lot of bubble watching today will be going on pic.twitter.com/87RHavSPzl — J.D. Andress (@Jdandress11) May 24, 2026

In the end, the projections do not matter. It all lies in the hands of the committee.

Does Kirk Saarloos' Team Hear Its Name Called?

My gut instinct says the Frogs get in as one of the last teams in. They will likely get a very tough regional draw, but if healthy, they are more than capable of making some noise in an Austin, Fayetteville, Auburn, or Hattiesburg Regional.

LIVE: College Baseball Field of 64 Talk https://t.co/KZP8zCU43k — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 25, 2026

My final prediction is that the Frogs are the second-to-last team in among the “Last Four In” and will head to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Miss and a tough No. 2 seed like Wake Forest or Tennessee.

The waiting is almost over. In a matter of hours, TCU will either receive one more opportunity to save its season or see its postseason hopes disappear altogether.

What's Next for TCU Baseball

The NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show will air on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. CT. The one-hour broadcast will reveal the official 64-team bracket.