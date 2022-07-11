The NCAA Transfer Portal remains active. These transfer recruits will directly benefit Coach Kirk Saarloos and The Horned Frogs. Since the end of the baseball season and the great battle at the 2022 College World Series, the Frogs have added six division one transfers, five of which are pitchers. If you are a Horned Frog Fan, this is music to one's ear. It is exactly what you want to hear, as this was an area the team struggled in this last season. As of last week, TCU has reportedly landed two more recruits. These recruits are former Vanderbilt left-hand pitcher Brett Hansen and Former Kansas right-hand pitcher Ryan Vanderhei. Now let's discuss the assets each pitcher brings to the team.

Brett Hansen

Hansen is a 6'4" 205 lbs. left-handed pitcher from Pleasanton, California. Although we have not seen that much collegiate activity at Vanderbilt from him, he does have a pretty impressive high school resume. Hansen is the 12th-ranked pitcher out of the 2018 class. He is California's former top-ranked left-hander. Last season, he played in twelve games and had a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings of work. Hansen works with three pitches; a curveball, changeup, and fastball. According to scouting reports, Hansen can throw his curveball with great confidence and rotation resulting in strikes. He throws his fastball on a good plane that sits low to mid-90s and a changeup with some sink on it, making it tough to hit.

Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin stated, "Brett works very hard at his craft. He has emerged as one of the most fit players on our team. He is "all-in" on everything that he does, which explains his consistency. After serving a two-year mission before his freshman year, Brett is beginning to put continuous growth opportunities together. There certainly has been an improvement over these last couple of months. Very positive young man and an exceptional student."

Ryan Vanderhei

Vanderhei is a 6'6" 185 lbs. right-handed pitcher from Goodyear, Arizona. This season we saw heavy production at Kansas from Vanderhei. He played in 14 games and had 78 innings of work with a 6.46 ERA with 83 strikeouts. Vanderhei works with three pitches; a fastball, a slider, and a very effective changeup, all in the mid-80s to mid-90s. He is the number five ranked player in Arizona in 2019 and was drafted out of high school in the 38th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 draft, which he turned down to play for Kansas. However, he was a very reliable option for Kansas and could be a long reliever or starting pitcher for TCU.

We will have to continue returning to the transfer portal to see if any more moves occur before the season. However, TCU has landed massive complimentary transfers that will immediately improve and impact the roster, especially within the bullpen.

New Players to TCU

Brett Hansen , LHP, Vanderbilt

, LHP, Vanderbilt Hunter Hodges , RHP, UNC-Wilmington

, RHP, UNC-Wilmington Kade Morris , RHP, Nevada

, RHP, Nevada Tre Richardson , INF, Baylor

, INF, Baylor Samuel Stoutenborough , RHP, California

, RHP, California Ryan Vanderhei, RHP, Kansas

TCU Players in the Transfer Portal

Trip Banta , LHP

, LHP Garrison Berkley , OF

, OF Jake Kolkhorst , RHP

, RHP Connor Oliver, LHP, transferred to Miami (OH)

LHP, transferred to Miami (OH) Reed Spenrath , INF

, INF Hunter Teplanszky , INF

, INF Sam Thompson, OF, transferred to Oral Roberts

