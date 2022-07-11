Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: LHP Brett Hansen, RHP Ryan Vanderhei Transfer To The Frogs

TCU Baseball: LHP Brett Hansen, RHP Ryan Vanderhei Transfer To The Frogs

Two more arms were added to the TCU roster LHP Brett Hansen and RHP Ryan Vanderhei

© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two more arms were added to the TCU roster LHP Brett Hansen and RHP Ryan Vanderhei

The NCAA Transfer Portal remains active. These transfer recruits will directly benefit Coach Kirk Saarloos and The Horned Frogs. Since the end of the baseball season and the great battle at the 2022 College World Series, the Frogs have added six division one transfers, five of which are pitchers. If you are a Horned Frog Fan, this is music to one's ear. It is exactly what you want to hear, as this was an area the team struggled in this last season. As of last week, TCU has reportedly landed two more recruits. These recruits are former Vanderbilt left-hand pitcher Brett Hansen and Former Kansas right-hand pitcher Ryan Vanderhei. Now let's discuss the assets each pitcher brings to the team. 

Brett Hansen

Hansen is a 6'4" 205 lbs. left-handed pitcher from Pleasanton, California. Although we have not seen that much collegiate activity at Vanderbilt from him, he does have a pretty impressive high school resume. Hansen is the 12th-ranked pitcher out of the 2018 class. He is California's former top-ranked left-hander. Last season, he played in twelve games and had a 3.38 ERA in 13.1 innings of work. Hansen works with three pitches; a curveball, changeup, and fastball. According to scouting reports, Hansen can throw his curveball with great confidence and rotation resulting in strikes. He throws his fastball on a good plane that sits low to mid-90s and a changeup with some sink on it, making it tough to hit. 

Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin stated, "Brett works very hard at his craft. He has emerged as one of the most fit players on our team. He is "all-in" on everything that he does, which explains his consistency. After serving a two-year mission before his freshman year, Brett is beginning to put continuous growth opportunities together. There certainly has been an improvement over these last couple of months. Very positive young man and an exceptional student."

Ryan Vanderhei

Vanderhei is a 6'6" 185 lbs. right-handed pitcher from Goodyear, Arizona. This season we saw heavy production at Kansas from Vanderhei. He played in 14 games and had 78 innings of work with a 6.46 ERA with 83 strikeouts. Vanderhei works with three pitches; a fastball, a slider, and a very effective changeup, all in the mid-80s to mid-90s. He is the number five ranked player in Arizona in 2019 and was drafted out of high school in the 38th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 draft, which he turned down to play for Kansas. However, he was a very reliable option for Kansas and could be a long reliever or starting pitcher for TCU. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We will have to continue returning to the transfer portal to see if any more moves occur before the season. However, TCU has landed massive complimentary transfers that will immediately improve and impact the roster, especially within the bullpen. 

Transfer Portal Update

New Players to TCU

  • Brett Hansen, LHP, Vanderbilt
  • Hunter Hodges, RHP, UNC-Wilmington
  • Kade Morris, RHP, Nevada
  • Tre Richardson, INF, Baylor
  • Samuel Stoutenborough, RHP, California
  • Ryan Vanderhei, RHP, Kansas

TCU Players in the Transfer Portal

  • Trip Banta, LHP
  • Garrison Berkley, OF
  • Jake Kolkhorst, RHP
  • Connor Oliver, LHP, transferred to Miami (OH)
  • Reed Spenrath, INF
  • Hunter Teplanszky, INF
  • Sam Thompson, OF, transferred to Oral Roberts

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

TCU Women's Golf
More Sports

TCU Women's Golf: Par For Course

By Tyler Brown1 hour ago
Trey Faltine of the University of Texas bats during the game versus Texas in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament. Umpire Casey Moser is behind the plate.
Mem'ries Sweet

Part Three - KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 1,000+ Articles Covering TCU Sports

By Barry Lewis19 hours ago
Nevada's Kade Morris pitches gainst Dixie State at Mackay Stadium on March 16, 2022.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: RHP Kade Morris Transfers To The Frogs

By Nathan CrossJul 9, 2022
IMG_0708
Football

Road to CFB Visits The Commanders Classic: Army Vs. Air Force

By Brett GibbonsJul 9, 2022
Jul 8, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Cameron Norrie (GBR) returns a shot in his semi finals men s singles match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Frogs in the Pros

Norrie’s Historic Wimbledon Run Comes To An End

By Barry LewisJul 8, 2022
Tino Matiyenga, TCU Track and Field
More Sports

TCU Track And Field: Running On Full

By Tyler BrownJul 8, 2022
Brayden Taylor bats against Houston in the MLB4 tournament in Scottsdale on Sunday, February 20.
Baseball

USA Baseball: Taylor Selected To 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

By Barry LewisJul 8, 2022
Texas infielder Ivan Melendez (17) catches a ball at first base during the game against Kansas at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2022
Baseball

Announcing the KillerFrogs’ All-Big 12 2022 Baseball Team

By Barry LewisJul 7, 2022