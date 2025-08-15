Summer Ball Update: Trever Baumler Earns All-Star Honors in the Cape Cod League
Across collegiate baseball, there's one fact that's agreed upon by many when talking about summer baseball past the high school level. The fact is that the Cape Cod League is one of the most competitive scenes in the country.
For those who don't know what I'm talking about, the Cape Cod League is where college baseball players from all levels of the game are thrown on a team to play around 40 games against competition that's on equal footing. The League consists of 10 teams in total, with an East and West Division.
One player that made waves this summer is none other than RHP Trever Baumler from TCU. While the Falmouth Commodores ended the summer with a record of 16-23-1, Baumler was one of the notable bright spots on the pitching staff with a 0.92 ERA over 19.2 innings. The incoming sophomore also allowed only two earned runs and struck out 18 in his time on the mound.
With his performance on the mound, the right-hander was eventually selected as the starter for the Cape Cod League All-Star Game, along with teammates Joe Sabbath from Rhode Island and Jakob Schulz from Vanderbilt.
In his first year with the Frogs, Baumler posted a 6.39 ERA with 38 innings pitched. In that time, he gave up 45 hits and 39 runs with an opponent BAVG of .298. For the majority of the season, the RHP was used as the midweek starter with a couple of appearances out of the bullpen. At his best, Baumler has the potential to mow down hitters with an effective pitch arsenal of a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup.
In one of his best starts for the Horned Frogs in 2024, Baumler went up against an extremely talented UTRGV team. He ended the night with 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 Ks, and 2 BBs. Head Coach Kirk Saarloos mentioned after his outing against the Vaqueros that, like many pitchers, Baumler tends to have success when he can get first-pitch strikes.
While the TCU pitching staff did lose some solid arms to the MLB Draft, the Frogs still return two of their better starting pitchers from last year in Mason Brassfield and Tommy LaPour. With that 3rd starter spot being available, one can expect multiple pitchers to get a chance at the role.
With how talented the pitchers are in TCU's incoming freshman class, we could see a situation similar to Brassfield's from last season. One thing is for sure though. If Baumler can keep this momentum going into the fall and eventually the spring season, he can be a premier candidate for that final spot in the weekend rotation.