TCU Among the Six Teams Named for the 2026 Shriners Classic
Today, the participating teams were announced for the Shriners Children's College Showdown in 2026. The tournament has become a yearly occurrence at Globe Life Field and has recently featured some of the more exciting matchups in the college baseball regular season. The venue also hosts the Big 12 Tournament every year in the middle of May.
In 2026, the Shriners Children's College Showdown will consist of some solid baseball programs from the Big 12 and SEC. TCU, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State will represent the Big 12, while Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt will represent the SEC.
Earlier this season, the Frogs faced off with Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas State, losing two of the three games. In one of the more exciting pitching duels this season, the Razorbacks narrowly defeated TCU 2-1 with some impactful hits late in the game.
The Frogs hold an 18-9 record at Globe Life Field between the Big 12 Tournament and regular-season tournaments.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.