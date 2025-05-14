TCU Among the Six Teams Named for the 2026 Shriners Classic

EPIC SHOWDOWN IN THE LONE STAR STATE 🤠



Some of the biggest names in baseball are heading to Globe Life Field for the Shriners Children's College Showdown in February 2026!



Sign up for our newsletter for ticket presales & special offers⬇️

🔗:https://t.co/YqjUYkJFrW pic.twitter.com/yNM5WTreuB