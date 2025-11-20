Roll Tide vs. Boomer Sooner! Trivia Battle Meets Alabama Scavenger Hunt | SI College Road Trip
Welcome to SI College Road Trip presented by Facebook! Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana teams up with Alabama and Oklahoma Facebook fan groups at a Tuscaloosa tailgate, using their suggested scavenger hunt items before bringing those same fans into a paper football trivia battle. From tailgate finds to Crimson Tide vs. Sooners bragging rights, this one captures real fan energy and true college football chaos.
