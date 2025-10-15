TCU Baseball 2026 Schedule Release
TCU Baseball has officially announced its schedule for the 2026 season, which will include 27 home games, 22 road games, and four games at neutral sites.
It was already announced that the Frogs would start their season at Globe Life Field for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. TCU will play its season opener on Friday, Feb. 13, against Vanderbilt, before taking on Arkansas on Feb. 14 and Oklahoma on Feb. 16. TCU will then return to Arlington the following Tuesday, take on UT Arlington in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.
The Frogs will then hit the road for the first time of the season to take on the UCLA Bruins (Feb. 20-22) before a Monday matchup at Loyola Marymount (Feb. 23)
TCU will head back to the state of Texas for a three-game series when the Frogs host New Haev (Feb. 27-March 1). The Frogs will play the Abilene Christian Wildcats on the following Tuesday (March 3) before hosting Tulane to a weekend series (March 6-8). TCU will then face Kansas, playing a midweek, non-conference game against Kansas (March 10) at Lupton Stadium.
Kirk Saarloos and the Frogs will head out to Tempe to take on the Arizona Wildcats (March 13-15) to begin Big 12 play. A home midweek matchup against New Mexico State (March 17) will lead the Frogs into their first conference homestand against UCF (March 20-22). TCU will travel to the metroplex for a midweek affair against DBU (March 24) before hosting a weekend series against Texas Tech (March 27-29). The Frogs’ final game of the month will be a midweek game at home against Lamar (March 31).
TCU will open up April with a roadtrip to Manhattan to face Kansas State (April 3-5) before traveling to Abilene to take on ACU (April 7). The Frogs will then have four-straight home games including a weekend seris against Arizona (April 10-12) and a midweek game against Tarleton State (April 14). After that, the team will head to Waco to take on Baylor (April 17-19) befor eplaying hosts to DBU (April 21) in the midweek and welcoming the Houston to a weekend series in Fort Worth (April 24-26). TCU will wrap up April with a road game at UTA (April 29).
The Frogs will play six of their nine games in May on the road, starting with a three-game set at Oklahoma State (May 1-3). TCU will host Utah the following weekend (May 8-10) before finishing off the conference slate in Morgantown against West Virginia (May 14-16).
2026 TCU Baseball Schedule:
Feb. 13 v. Vanderbilt (Globe Life)
Feb. 14 v. Arkansas (Globe Life)
Feb. 16 v. Oklahoma (Globe Life)
Feb. 17 v. UT Arlington (Globe Life)
Feb. 20-22 at UCLA
Feb. 23 at Loyola Marymount
Feb. 27-Mar. 1 v. New Haven
Mar. 3 v. Abilene Christian
Mar. 6-8 v. Tulane
Mar. 10 v. Kansas
Mar. 13-15 at Arizona State
Mar. 17 v. New Mexico State
Mar. 20-22 v. UCF
Mar. 24 at DBU
Mar. 27-29 v. Texas Tech
Mar. 31 v. Lamar
Apr. 3-5 at Kansas State
Apr. 7 at Abilene Christian
Apr. 10-12 v. Arizona
Apr. 14 v. Tarleton State
Apr. 17-19 at Baylor
Apr. 21 v. DBU
Apr. 24-26 v. Houston
Apr. 29 at UTA
May 1-3 at OSU
May 8-10 v. Utah
May 14-16 at WVU