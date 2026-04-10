The Horned Frogs suffered a midweek loss to Abilene Christian in Abilene, 4–1. They will look to bounce back as they return home to host the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. The Frogs have now won their last two weekend series and have had a flip of the switch, it seems, both mentally and performance-wise. Let's take a closer look at some keys to give the Horned Frogs the series win this weekend.

Must Haves to Win the Series:

The Frogs have been on an upward trend, but things are still not perfect. Here are some keys that will help them capture their third straight Big 12 series win.

Starters Must Set the Tone on the Mound

This is the most important thing for the Horned Frogs, and I think it is the aspect that has held TCU back the most this season. It has improved, but it must find a rhythm and consistency to sustain continuous improvement.

#TCU will have a different rotation this weekend against Arizona.



Friday: Trever Baumler

Saturday: Lance Davis

Sunday: Zack James



Frogs are 7-5 in conference play this season and a series win would mark their third in a row — J.D. Andress (@Jdandress11) April 9, 2026

The Horned Frogs did make a change to their Friday night starter, as Trevor Baumler will take over for Mason Brassfield. I like this move from Coach Sarloos. I think Friday has been iffy and needs someone to start the series off strong. I also feel like Brassfield will benefit as a long relief pitcher more than a starter at the moment.

The rest of the rotation will remain the same, with Lance Davis on Saturday. He has continued to improve and show signs of greatness. On Sunday, it will be Zach James, who is coming off his second dominant start.

If these two can continue to be solid and Baumler finds a rhythm, this rotation can start helping the Frogs continue to get better and win series. Setting the tone on the mound is a must in this series. The Frogs cannot afford to get behind early.

Clean Up the Midweek Mistakes

The Horned Frogs looked all sorts of off against Abilene Christian on Tuesday night. While yes, there were a few switches to the lineup, it was still no excuse for the sloppy play and mistake-driven game.

TCU had two errors that cost them big time in this game and were part of the reason why they lost. They could not help their pitching staff out by getting out of the inning because of the errors.

This must be eliminated heading into this series, or the Frogs will be in for a rude awakening. If they can cut down on their errors, things become easier, and pitchers won’t have to work as hard. This aspect of the game needs to be addressed before this weekend.

Capitalize With Runners On

This is something that I’m sure had Coach Sarloos and the coaching staff scratching their heads. They were able to get on base several times, in some cases with the bases loaded or multiple runners on, and not score even a run.

Cole Crammer, TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium, 2026 | KillerFrogs.com

The Frogs had eight hits and seven walks and left 11 runners stranded, only scoring one run in this game. This is probably the worst possible scenario for the Frogs. Their batters were getting on, but nobody seemed to be able to capitalize and get the Frogs back in the game.

If the Frogs want to win this series, they must be able to get runners home. The Frogs did have a few key players taking a day of rest, so this should change, but the players who played are more than capable of driving in runs. They must get people home if they want to win.

Win the Bullpen Battle

This is an area TCU has been solid in this year. Their relievers have come in and slowed down teams quite a bit this season. The Horned Frogs' bullpen has had an extremely hard task and has handled it pretty well this season.

They will have to continue to lean on them in this series, and they need to continue to win in this area. Hopefully, the starters will give them good outings, but if not, they need to be ready to shut Arizona down.

Bring Energy Early and Hold On To It

The Horned Frogs have had more and more energy as the season has progressed, and I love what I am seeing. They seem to have turned a page and have become more confident.

They will need to bring this energy to this series, as it will help them overcome the Wildcats. They also must get it going early and retain it. If they can do this, I think it will impact the result.

It is going to be a rainy weekend, it looks like, but you won’t melt, so get out to Lupton and catch some great Big 12 baseball. The series’ first pitch is set for 6 PM on Friday. The Frogs are rolling, and you won’t want to miss this weekend's series against the Arizona Wildcats.

Join the Converation on KillerFrogs

Can TCU clean it up in time to take the series, or are the same issues about to follow them into the weekend? That's where the conversation gets real. Jump into the KillerFrogs forum and tell us what you're watching most: pitching consistency, defensive lapses, or timely hitting. The fan breakdowns are already heating up.